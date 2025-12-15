South Mountain and Laveen Chamber of Commerce & Laveen Education Foundation 2nd Annual Golf Tournament/Fundraiser

Hosted by
Be our Exclusive Title Sponsor and enjoy unparalleled visibility throughout the tournament.
• Exclusive Title Sponsor designation
• Joint Host Opportunities alongside event organizers
• Prominent Signage at key locations across the course
• Two Golf Foursomes included for team participation
• Optional Swag Placement in the tournament gift bags
• Logo Placement on the tournament website and LEF website and all official materials
Be our Exclusive PREMIUM Partner and enjoy unparalleled visibility throughout the tournament.
• Exclusive designation
• Joint Host Opportunities @ Registration alongside event organizers
• Prominent Signage at key locations across the course
• Two Golf Foursomes included for team participation
• Optional Swag Placement in the tournament gift bags
• Logo Placement on the tournament website, LEF website and all official materials
Get recognized at our popular breakfast/ Bloody Mary Bar with this sponsorship.
• One Golf Foursome included
• Logo Placement on the tournament website and all official materials
• Recognition Signage at the Bloody Mary Bard
• Acknowledgment at the Awards Ceremony
Swag bags are a popular way to show off your products/brand and for participants to enter the fairway with something special.
• One Golf Foursome included
• Logo Placement on the tournament website and all official materials
• Recognition Signage at the registration table
• Acknowledgment at the Awards Ceremony
Be our lunch sponsor and make a lasting impression!
• One Golf Foursome included
• Logo Placement on the tournament website and all official materials
• Recognition Signage at the luncheon table
• Acknowledgment at the Awards Ceremony
An elevated sponsorship that ensures your business stands out.
• One Golf Foursome included
• Signage at strategic course locations
• Optional Swag Placement in gift bags
• Logo Placement on the tournament website and all official material
Help us keep participants hydrated with sponsored beverages.
• Signage at the 2 watering hole
• Logo Placement on the tournament website
• Recognition at the Awards Ceremony
4 Players
Show your support by sponsoring a hole on the course.
• Signage at the sponsored hole
• Logo Placement on the tournament website
Golf Foursome - you bring three players and we add a key community leader to play with you!
• Logo Placement on the tournament website and all
official materials
• Acknowledgement at the Awards Ceremony
Be our cart sponsor and make a lasting impression!
• One Golf Foursome included
• Logo Placement on the tournament website and all
official materials
• Recognition signage on each golf cart at the Tourney
• Acknowledgement at the Awards Ceremony
Can't join us, support us! Donation to the event!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!