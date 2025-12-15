South Mountain Laveen Chamber of Commerce

South Mountain Laveen Chamber of Commerce

South Mountain and Laveen Chamber of Commerce & Laveen Education Foundation 2nd Annual Golf Tournament/Fundraiser

8440 S 35th Ave

Laveen Village, AZ 85339

Title Platinum Sponsor - CHASSE Building Team
$7,500

Be our Exclusive Title Sponsor and enjoy unparalleled visibility throughout the tournament.
Exclusive Title Sponsor designation
Joint Host Opportunities alongside event organizers
Prominent Signage at key locations across the course
Two Golf Foursomes included for team participation
Optional Swag Placement in the tournament gift bags
Logo Placement on the tournament website and LEF website and all official materials

Premium Sponsor- CORE CONSTRUCTION
$5,000

Be our Exclusive PREMIUM Partner and enjoy unparalleled visibility throughout the tournament.
Exclusive designation
Joint Host Opportunities @ Registration alongside event organizers
Prominent Signage at key locations across the course
Two Golf Foursomes included for team participation
Optional Swag Placement in the tournament gift bags
Logo Placement on the tournament website, LEF website and all official materials

Breakfast/Bloody Mary Sponsor - AMES CONSTRUCTION
$4,000

Get recognized at our popular breakfast/ Bloody Mary Bar with this sponsorship.
One Golf Foursome included
Logo Placement on the tournament website and all official materials
Recognition Signage at the Bloody Mary Bard
Acknowledgment at the Awards Ceremony

Swag Sponsor- VIASUN CORPORATION
$4,000

Swag bags are a popular way to show off your products/brand and for participants to enter the fairway with something special.

One Golf Foursome included
Logo Placement on the tournament website and all official materials
Recognition Signage at the registration table
Acknowledgment at the Awards Ceremony

Luncheon Sponsor - B&B Fence Company
$4,000

Be our lunch sponsor and make a lasting impression!

One Golf Foursome included
Logo Placement on the tournament website and all official materials
Recognition Signage at the luncheon table
Acknowledgment at the Awards Ceremony

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

An elevated sponsorship that ensures your business stands out.
One Golf Foursome included
Signage at strategic course locations
Optional Swag Placement in gift bags
Logo Placement on the tournament website and all official material

Raffle Sponsor - VSMG
$3,500

An elevated sponsorship that ensures your business stands out.
One Golf Foursome included
Signage at strategic course locations
Optional Swag Placement in gift bags
Logo Placement on the tournament website and all official material

Watering Hole Sponsor- 1GPA
$3,000

Help us keep participants hydrated with sponsored beverages.
Signage at the 2 watering hole
Logo Placement on the tournament website
Recognition at the Awards Ceremony
4 Players
Tee Box Sponsor
$250

Show your support by sponsoring a hole on the course.
Signage at the sponsored hole
Logo Placement on the tournament website

Foursome Partner
$2,000

Golf Foursome - you bring three players and we add a key community leader to play with you!
Logo Placement on the tournament website and all
official materials
Acknowledgement at the Awards Ceremony

Cart Sponsor- RKS PLUMBING & MECHANICAL, Inc.
$3,000

Be our cart sponsor and make a lasting impression!
One Golf Foursome included
Logo Placement on the tournament website and all
official materials
Recognition signage on each golf cart at the Tourney
Acknowledgement at the Awards Ceremony

PAR
$100

Can't join us, support us! Donation to the event!

Add a donation for South Mountain Laveen Chamber of Commerce

