eventClosed

South Park High School - Student Built Shed and Adirondack Chairs Auction

auction.pickupLocation

640 Hathaway St, Fairplay, CO 80440, USA

Student-Built Shed item
Student-Built Shed item
Student-Built Shed
$1,500

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Dimensions/Details: -8ft wide X 16ft long -Inside height – High Side:7’6”/Low Side:6’6” -Outside Height- High Side:9’0”/Low Side:8’0” - (2) 2’6” x 6’0” swinging doors(5’0”total width) -2’0 x 2’6” Window - 2x6 Floor joist w/ ¾ ply floor -2x4 wall studs with ½ OSB ply -2x6 Roof joist with ½ ply -Asphalt shingle roof -T1-11 Siding and 1x trim *Local delivery with a fee is an option.* (See details on the separate question)
Blue Adirondack Chair item
Blue Adirondack Chair
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

There are 4 Blue Adirondack chairs. They were built by students using retired skis! The bidding is for 1 chair only. If you want more, please bid on the amount of chairs you want. *No delivery, pick up only*
Blue Adirondack Chair item
Blue Adirondack Chair
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

There are 4 Blue Adirondack chairs. They were built by students using retired skis! The bidding is for 1 chair only. If you want more, please bid on the amount of chairs you want. *No delivery, pick up only*
Blue Adirondack Chair item
Blue Adirondack Chair
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

There are 4 Blue Adirondack chairs. They were built by students using retired skis! The bidding is for 1 chair only. If you want more, please bid on the amount of chairs you want. *No delivery, pick up only*
Blue Adirondack Chair item
Blue Adirondack Chair
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

There are 4 Blue Adirondack chairs. They were built by students using retired skis! The bidding is for 1 chair only. If you want more, please bid on the amount of chairs you want. *No delivery, pick up only*
Black Adirondack Chair item
Black Adirondack Chair
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

There is only 1 Black Adirondack chair. They were built by students using retired skis! The bidding is for 1 chair only. If you want more, please bid on the amount of chairs you want. *No delivery, pick up only*

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing