South Park High School - Student Built Shed and Adirondack Chairs Auction

Dimensions/Details:
-8ft wide X 16ft long
-Inside height – High Side:7’6”/Low Side:6’6”
-Outside Height- High Side:9’0”/Low Side:8’0”
- (2) 2’6” x 6’0” swinging doors(5’0”total width)
-2’0 x 2’6” Window
- 2x6 Floor joist w/ ¾ ply floor
-2x4 wall studs with ½ OSB ply
-2x6 Roof joist with ½ ply
-Asphalt shingle roof
-T1-11 Siding and 1x trim
*Local delivery with a fee is an option.* (See details on the separate question)
Blue Adirondack Chair
$30
There are 4 Blue Adirondack chairs. They were built by students using retired skis!
The bidding is for 1 chair only. If you want more, please bid on the amount of chairs you want.
*No delivery, pick up only*
Blue Adirondack Chair
$30
There are 4 Blue Adirondack chairs. They were built by students using retired skis!
The bidding is for 1 chair only. If you want more, please bid on the amount of chairs you want.
*No delivery, pick up only*
Blue Adirondack Chair
$30
There are 4 Blue Adirondack chairs. They were built by students using retired skis!
The bidding is for 1 chair only. If you want more, please bid on the amount of chairs you want.
*No delivery, pick up only*
Blue Adirondack Chair
$30
There are 4 Blue Adirondack chairs. They were built by students using retired skis!
The bidding is for 1 chair only. If you want more, please bid on the amount of chairs you want.
*No delivery, pick up only*
Black Adirondack Chair
$30
There is only 1 Black Adirondack chair. They were built by students using retired skis!
The bidding is for 1 chair only. If you want more, please bid on the amount of chairs you want.
*No delivery, pick up only*
