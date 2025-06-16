South Phoenix Lights' Shop

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This bold black tee features a Western‑inspired “Wanted” poster design celebrating the South Phoenix Rebels and their takeover of the Prescott Shootout Volleyball Tournament. The artwork blends rugged desert imagery—cowboys, cacti, and wide‑open skies—with a striking phoenix rising behind a volleyball, creating a look that’s both fierce and fun. It’s the perfect shirt for players, families, and fans who want to show their Rebel pride with style.
Represent Rebel pride with this bold, high-impact design. The distressed SOUTH PHOENIX REBELS lettering and deep red accents reflect the grit, strength, and edge of our community. Clean, powerful, and unapologetic—this tee is made to stand out on game days and beyond.
Currently Only available on a Black T-shirt.
✅ Premium-quality print and fabric
✅ Comfortable fit in adult and youth sizes
✅ A must-have for Rebels fans and South Phoenix locals
Rep the Rebels. Rep South Phoenix. 💥
This is the shirt that started it all. Our classic South Phoenix Rebels t-shirt features the signature flaming phoenix clutching a volleyball—a symbol of power, pride, and the unbreakable spirit of our team.
With its bold, fiery design on a sleek black background, this tee has become an icon for Rebels athletes, families, and fans alike. It’s more than just a shirt—it’s a statement of dedication and community.
Only available on a Black T-shirt.
✅ The original signature design loved by Rebels supporters
✅ High-quality cotton for a comfortable fit
✅ Available in adult and youth sizes
Wear the tee that defines Rebels pride. Order your signature shirt today!
Celebrate your South Phoenix Rebels spirit with this bold and eye-catching t-shirt! Featuring a striking red phoenix with outstretched wings clutching a volleyball, this design proudly displays “South Phoenix Rebels” across the chest.
Perfect for dedicated supporters, each shirt can be customized with your player’s number and “Mom,” “Dad,” or any name or title you choose, making it a unique keepsake for every proud fan.
Whether you’re cheering courtside or representing your athlete around town, this tee is a must-have for Rebels families who want to wear their passion front and center.
✅ Custom Number and Name
✅ High-quality, comfortable fabric
✅ Available in a range of sizes
Order yours today and show everyone you’re part of the Rebels family!
Step onto the court—and the Walk of Fame—with this Greetings from South Phoenix Rebels tee, designed exclusively for the Hollywood-themed 2025 Volleyball Festival.
This eye-catching shirt features a vintage postcard graphic in sleek grayscale, stamped with a bold “Greetings from SOUTH PHOENIX.” The design is electrified by vivid red graffiti-style lettering spelling out “REBELS,” capturing the unstoppable energy and rebellious spirit of your team.
Crafted from lightweight, breathable fabric, this tee keeps you cool whether you’re spiking, serving, or repping your squad off the court. The postcard motif and playful graffiti mash up classic Hollywood nostalgia with the dynamic attitude of South Phoenix volleyball.
Highlights:
Show your Rebel pride—and make every game feel like a blockbuster premiere. Get yours before they roll the credits!
Celebrate your Rebels spirit and your South Phoenix roots with this standout t-shirt. The oversized SOUTH PHOENIX REBELS lettering features a vivid photo of iconic South Mountain, a landmark that’s a point of pride for everyone who calls South Phoenix home.
From the desert landscape to the broadcast towers reaching skyward, this design captures the heart of our community and the spirit of the Rebels. Whether you’re cheering on the team or repping your neighborhood, this tee is made to stand out.
Only available on a Black T-shirt.
✅ Premium-quality print and fabric
✅ Comfortable fit in adult and youth sizes
✅ A must-have for Rebels fans and South Phoenix locals
Show where you come from and who you stand with—order yours today!
Stand bold in this high-energy REBEL MADE design. Featuring striking red wings and dynamic, hand-brushed lettering on a black backdrop, this tee embodies the fire, confidence, and grit of Rebel athletes. It’s more than a shirt—it’s a statement of how you’re built and where you come from.
Only available on a Black T-shirt.
✅ Premium-quality print and fabric
✅ Comfortable fit in adult and youth sizes
✅ A must-have for Rebels players, families, and fans
Rebel made. Game ready. 🔥
Show your pride in South Phoenix with this bold, community-inspired design. The oversized SOUTH PHOENIX REBELS lettering features a striking twilight image of South Mountain’s iconic broadcast towers—a skyline that represents strength, resilience, and hometown roots. Clean and powerful, this tee connects Rebel culture with the place we call home.
Only available on a Black T-shirt.
✅ Premium-quality print and fabric
✅ Comfortable fit in adult and youth sizes
✅ A must-have for Rebels fans and South Phoenix locals
Rep your roots. Rep the Rebels.
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