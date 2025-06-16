South Phoenix Lights' Shop

Represent Rebel pride with this bold, high-impact design. The distressed SOUTH PHOENIX REBELS lettering and deep red accents reflect the grit, strength, and edge of our community. Clean, powerful, and unapologetic—this tee is made to stand out on game days and beyond.

Currently Only available on a Black T-shirt.

✅ Premium-quality print and fabric

✅ Comfortable fit in adult and youth sizes

✅ A must-have for Rebels fans and South Phoenix locals

Rep the Rebels. Rep South Phoenix. 💥