South Point Band Merch Shop

Offered by
About this shop
SP Band keychain - Includes: Name, instrument and year.
Keychain that includes the show title and year.
SP Keychain - back is blank
4" coaster with the band logo on the front and blank back
4" coaster with the band logo on the front and show title/year on the back
Holds up to four coasters
Choose the quantity first, then click Select to choose the size. We have 1 Medium left.
Choose the quantity first, then click Select to choose the sizes for each.
Choose the quantity first, then click Select to choose the sizes for each.
Choose the quantity first, then click Select to choose the sizes for each.
Choose the quantity first, then click Select to choose the sizes for each.
Choose the quantity first, then click Select to choose the size for each. 2XL only.
Choose the quantity first, then click Select to choose the sizes for each.
Choose the quantity first, then click Select to choose the sizes for each.
Choose the quantity first, then click Select to choose the size for each. 2XL only
Choose the quantity first, then click Select to choose the sizes for each.
Choose the quantity first, then click Select to choose the size. 2XL only
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!