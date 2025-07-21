2025/2026 Panther Pride/ Spirit Shirts/ Snacky Card

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We will post your student's birthday on the marquee during their birthday month. *Per each student.
***While we always take donations, please note that as of September 5, 2025 you will no longer receive the shoe charms at this level. You will still receive the birthday marquee.
Receive SPMS shoe charms and birthday marquee post! *For one student only. See item below for additional students.
***While we always take donations, please note that as of September 5, 2025 you will no longer receive the shoe charms at this level. Yearbook recognition is also closed. You will still receive the birthday marquee.
Family or business recognition in the 2025-2026 yearbook, SPMS shoe charms and birthday marquee post! *Shoe charms and marquee post for one student only. See item below for additional students.
***While we always take donations, please note that as of September 5, 2025 you will no longer receive the shoe charms and hoodie at this level. You will still receive the birthday marquee and yearbook recognition.
Limited edition custom embroidered zip up hoodie, family or business recognition in the 2025-2026 yearbook, SPMS shoe charms and birthday marquee post! **Hoodie, shoe charms and birthday marquee post for one student only. See item below for additional students.
***All 8th grade families donating at the $500 level will be entered into a raffle for four (4) VIP front row seats at 8th Grade Promotion.
Donation incentives are for one student. Please donate an additional $60 per sibling who would like the SPMS shoe charms and birthday marquee post at the $150 and $250 incentive levels.
Donation incentives are for one student. Please donate an additional $100 per sibling who would like the limited edition custom embroidered zip up hoodie, SPMS shoe charms and birthday marquee post at the $500 level.
Shirt preordering has closed.
Many of our sizes sold out at registration. Pre-order your preferred size today! Shirts will be delivered to your child's homeroom at the beginning of September.
***We are no longer selling snacky cards online. To purchase, please bring $20 CASH to the Snacky Wednesday table.
To be used at afterschool snack sales on the last Wednesday of each month, as well as during home sports games. Purchase this $20 snacky card today and your student will get $22 to spend! NOTE: Students are welcome to finish using cards from last year that still have a remaining balance. Please note that this year's card MUST be used during this school year and will no longer carry over to the following year.
YOUTH MEDIUM black T-shirt with the South Pointe panther embroidery on the chest in blue.
YOUTH LARGE black T-shirt with the South Pointe panther embroidery on the chest in blue.
YOUTH EXTRA LARGE black T-shirt with the South Pointe panther embroidery on the chest in blue.
ADULT SMALL black T-shirt with the South Pointe panther embroidery on the chest in blue.
ADULT MEDIUM black T-shirt with the South Pointe panther embroidery on the chest in blue.
ADULT LARGE black T-shirt with the South Pointe panther embroidery on the chest in blue.
ADULT EXTRA LARGE black T-shirt with the South Pointe panther embroidery on the chest in blue.
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