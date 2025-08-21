Halloween CommUnity Bash

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket allows you to bring your food truck to the event to sell food.
Grants Permission to be a Vendor table at the event.
The best dressed trunk will be decided through a vote by attendees. The intent is to make the trunk festive and appropriate for children.
If you are a business looking to promote, please secure a vendors table. You can do a trunk instead of a table, but you still need to register as a VENDOR.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!