South San Francisco Education Foundation's Online Auction 2026

Explore interactive exhibits at the Bay Area Discovery Museum, enjoy a toy treasure hunt at Five Little Monkeys, and experience three months of hands-on science and wildlife at CuriOdyssey. Perfect for curious kids and playful families — bid high for nonstop smiles!





Includes:

Bay Area Discovery Museum: Admission for up to 5 adults or children

https://bayareadiscoverymuseum.org/





CuriOdyssey: Three month season pass including parking and free admission two adults and all children and grandchildren of those adults, discounted additional guest tickets and free admission to special events, free or discounted admission at 500 participating science and wildlife centers.

https://curiodyssey.org/





Five Little Monkeys toy and gift store in Burlingame: $50 gift card https://www.5littlemonkeys.com/









Value: $259





Pickup Information:

Vouchers and gift certificates will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.