South San Francisco Education Foundation's Online Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Explore interactive exhibits at the Bay Area Discovery Museum, enjoy a toy treasure hunt at Five Little Monkeys, and experience three months of hands-on science and wildlife at CuriOdyssey. Perfect for curious kids and playful families — bid high for nonstop smiles!
Includes:
Bay Area Discovery Museum: Admission for up to 5 adults or children
https://bayareadiscoverymuseum.org/
CuriOdyssey: Three month season pass including parking and free admission two adults and all children and grandchildren of those adults, discounted additional guest tickets and free admission to special events, free or discounted admission at 500 participating science and wildlife centers.
Five Little Monkeys toy and gift store in Burlingame: $50 gift card https://www.5littlemonkeys.com/
Value: $259
Pickup Information:
Vouchers and gift certificates will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
Treats & Reads Package 📚🍩
Enjoy the perfect pairing of sweet treats and great books with this delightful package supporting local businesses and literacy. Start with a $50 gift card to Royal Pin Donuts, a beloved South City spot known for its fresh, classic donuts and friendly service. Then dive into a curated selection of books and reusable bag and a $50 gift card to Peninsula Book Collaborative in Daly City, where you can discover even more titles while supporting community-centered literacy efforts.
This package is perfect for anyone who loves cozy mornings, delicious donuts, and getting lost in a good book. Bid generously—your support helps expand programs and opportunities for students across the South San Francisco School District!
Value: $100+
Pickup Information: Items can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment or by personal delivery to a residence or business within 5 miles of South San Francisco.
Starting bid
Amidst the vibrant charm of Monterey County, Asilomar offers iconic California experiences. Enjoy seaside dining on the Monterey Peninsula, explore the rolling vineyards of Salinas Valley, or lose yourself in the awe-inspiring redwood groves of Big Sur. Nearby, Pebble Beach beckons with its world-class golf courses, and Pacific Grove invites you to experience the quaint allure of “America’s Last Hometown.” Adventure, beauty, and inspiration await at every turn.
Dive into action at Asilomar with volleyball, kayaking, surfing, hiking, and biking. Explore scenic trails, comb the beaches, spot wildlife, and uncover the rich history of our iconic grounds.
Experience the vibrant energy of the Monterey Peninsula year-round! Enjoy live music, cultural celebrations, art festivals, and activities perfect for the whole family.
Value: approximately $275
Pickup Information: Certificate will be emailed to winner
Starting bid
Tour and taste at Byington Vineyard & Winery for up to 10 people, enjoy a $50 waterfront lunch at Crow's Nest Restaurant, and take home a dozen cookies from Pacific Cookie Company. Bid now for a day full of flavor and fun!
Includes: Enjoy a tasting of 5 Byington wines during your tour of Byington Vineyard & Winery. Your tour guide will escort you into our Estate Vineyard where, with a glass in hand, you and your guests will learn about Byington and the Santa Cruz Mountains. You also will tour our production facility and unique wine cave. During the tour, your guide will present you with a
selection of current releases. Tasting and tour time is approximately 45 minutes.
Tours take place on Saturdays at 12:00 pm, 1:30 pm, and 3:00pm
Crows Nest Restaurant: $50 gift card
Located right on the beach where the Harbor meets the sea, The Crow's Nest is one of Santa Cruz' most beloved restaurants. For over 55 years, guests have returned again and again for breathtaking panoramic views of Santa Cruz Harbor, lighthouse, and wharf, and to enjoy award-winning cuisine, spirits, and live entertainment. The Crow's Nest is truly the flagship restaurant on the California coast.
https://crowsnest-santacruz.com/
Pacific Cookie Company: One dozen cookies or or gift selections
Since 1980, our bakery has been a sweet treat destination in Downtown Santa Cruz. Join us for a delectable journey with freshly baked cookies, locally made ice cream, hot coffee, and more!
Value: $400
Pickup Information: Vouchers and gift certificates will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
BATS Improv is a vibrant nonprofit organization located in San Francisco, dedicated to the art of improvised theatre with a mission to change lives through creativity, collaboration, and joyful play. Our classes and performances are crafted to help participants understand that there are no wrong choices in improv—only possibilities waiting to be discovered. This philosophy fosters a supportive environment that encourages individuals to take risks without fear of judgment, empowering them to step outside their comfort zones and enhance their confidence both on stage and in everyday life. At BATS, we believe that by embracing mistakes, we cultivate a community that values creativity and innovation, making improv not just an art form but a transformative experience for everyone involved.
Includes: 4 tickets to any BATS Saturday Show
Value: $100
Pickup Information: Certificate will be emailed to winner
Starting bid
Two great seats available for the Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game on April 2 at Chase Center!
Section 204, Row 7, Seats 3 & 4 – Excellent upper-level view near center court with a clear sightline of all the action. Perfect vantage point to watch the Golden State Warriors take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in what’s sure to be an exciting matchup.
Seats are together – great for friends, family, or a date night. Don’t miss your chance to be there live!
Value: $240
Pickup Information: Pickup instructions will be provided via email.
Starting bid
At J.W. Pepper, we strive to provide you with the best online shopping experience possible. With our wide selection of sheet music, music accessories, sound equipment for stage and studio, to choose from and best-in-class inventory as well as direct ship from manufacturer offerings, you can rest assured you will find what you need and have it in your hands quickly.
Music education doesn’t stop at the end of rehearsal. Round out your music immersion with books on your favorite genre, musician and composer biographies, and any other book about music that interests you. Or better your skills with books for music teachers, music publishing, and music recording.
No one wants to shop multiple sites, so we offer everything a musician needs right here. Shop instrument accessories, teaching aids, and music stands and folders.
Value: $50
Pickup Information: Gift certificate will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
4 General Admission Passes
Together, the de Young Museum in Golden Gate Park and Legion of Honor in Lincoln Park make up the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, the largest public arts institution in the city and one of the largest art museums in the United States. Both sit on the land of the Ramaytush Ohlone, the original inhabitants of the San Francisco Peninsula.
Opened in 1895, the de Young is home to American art from the 17th century through today, textile arts and costumes, African art, Oceanic art, arts of the Americas, and international contemporary art. Opened in 1924, the Legion of Honor showcases European painting, sculpture, and decorative arts, ancient art, graphic arts, and contemporary art.
https://www.famsf.org/
Value: $80
Pickup Information: Tickets will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
Explore SSF with a staycation. Climb Sign Hill, take a walk at Oyster Point Marina and explore historic downtown South San Francisco. Package includes hotel stay and restaurant gift certificate.
2 night stay at the Days Inn by Wyndham San Francisco South/Oyster Point Airport hotel offers an ideal location for travelers on the move. We just recently completed a full renovation of the hotel with new furniture, paint, flooring, mattresses, and 50 inch televisions with a great General Manager at the property.
Situated off Highway 101, we offer a free shuttle to and from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) running daily from 6 a.m.–9:30 p.m. (please contact the hotel to arrange transportation). While staying with us, you'll be less than 10 miles from downtown San Francisco. We welcome you to a sunny stay in Northern California.
*Dates subject to availability
$50 Gift Certificate to Thai Satay Restaurant & Bar in South San Francisco
We are proud to have been voted "Best Thai Restaurant" in San Mateo County eight consecutive years by readers of San Mateo County Times. Our customers enjoy our authentic dishes, such as Satay, Sweet Basil Chicken, Curry, and Pad Thai. We also serve Thai Iced Tea and Thai Iced Coffee.
Value: Approx $300
Pickup Information: Tickets will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
One in-studio family session for up to four people, each including a $160 fine art print credit at Classic Kids Photography in Burlingame
We aren’t just another photography company. We’re a special little family, born more than twenty years ago from the vision of a new mom in pursuit of her own happiness and passion. Julie Floyd, then a successful tax attorney, dreamt of a job where she could play with children and practice her art all while capturing treasured moments in people’s lives.
One of the best things about Classic Kids Photography is that every person on our team has this inherent happiness and passion.
https://www.classickids.com/
Value: $655
Pickup Information: Voucher will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
Castello di Amorosa Wine Tasting for Two
Step into a Tuscan-inspired medieval castle in the heart of Napa Valley with this unforgettable tasting experience for two at Castello di Amorosa. Built by winemaker Dario Sattui, this stunning 13th-century–style castle features stone walls, grand courtyards, and barrel-lined cellars that transport visitors straight to Italy.
Perfect for a romantic outing, a day trip with a friend, or a memorable Napa Valley adventure.
Raise a glass, wander the castle halls, and savor the magic of wine country. Bid now to treat yourself (or someone special) to this unique Napa Valley experience!
https://castellodiamorosa.com/
Value: $120
Pickup Information: Voucher will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
One in-studio pet photography session for one furry friend, including a $160 fine art print credit at Classic Kids Photography in Burlingame
We aren’t just another photography company. We’re a special little family, born more than twenty years ago from the vision of a new mom in pursuit of her own happiness and passion. Julie Floyd, then a successful tax attorney, dreamt of a job where she could play with children and practice her art all while capturing treasured moments in people’s lives.
One of the best things about Classic Kids Photography is that every person on our team has this inherent happiness and passion.
https://www.classickids.com/
Value: $655
Pickup Information: Voucher will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
Enjoy a year of modern art for up to 4 adults per visit with a Dual Membership! The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art is one of the largest museums of modern and contemporary art in the United States and a thriving cultural center for the Bay Area. Enjoy our 7 gallery floors of a remarkable collection of painting, sculpture, photography, architecture, design, and media arts.
SFMOMA believes the art of our time is vital and shares it with passion and purpose, and that art and the creative process can open minds and help build a better world. For that reason, we assemble unparalleled collections, create exhilarating exhibitions, and develop engaging public programs that connect with our community.
Benefits include:
Value $200
Pickup Information: Voucher will be provided by email and through USPS mail from the SFMOMA.
Starting bid
Explore all Berkeley with this fun package. Start your day exploring the breathtaking landscapes of the UC Botanical Garden. Followed by a meal and shopping using with $100 in Berkeley Bucks and finally take in an incredible live show at Berkeley Repertory Theatre — don’t miss your chance to win!
What's included:
Berkeley Rep Theater: 2 tickets to a regular season show on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or Sunday show
$100 in Berkeley Bucks redeemable at over 100 businesses and restaurants https://berkeley-ca.yiftee.com/explore-businesses
One year membership to the UC Botanical Garden
The University of California Botanical Garden is a 34-acre oasis in the heart of Berkeley’s urban landscape, and features one of the world’s most diverse plant collections. This unique living museum is filled with more than 10,000 kinds of plants, including many rare and endangered species. As the third-largest botanical garden in the United States in numbers of species, this world-renowned plant collection provides a vital resource—not only for international researchers, UC Berkeley faculty, students and staff, but for visitors from around the world who seek solace, inspiration, and connection with nature.
https://botanicalgarden.berkeley.edu/
Value: approx value $350
Pickup Information: Voucher will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
Buena Vista Winery was announced by the Santa Rosa Press Democrat and Sonoma Index-Tribune as the Best Winery in the 2024 Sonoma Valley People’s Choice Awards! Enjoy a seated tasting experience for 4 featuring a curated selection of Buena Vista wines, thoughtfully presented by one of our wine educators. This experience is most often hosted in our historic Press House or outdoors, offering guests a relaxed way to enjoy the estate. On occasion, the tasting may also be hosted in our Champagne Cellars.
Value: $240
Pickup Information: Certificate will be emailed to winner
Starting bid
Happy Hollow is a 16- acre park and zoo, located on the north end of Kelley Park in San José.
Happy Hollow Park & Zoo’s family-friendly rides provide something for everyone. The littlest ones will squeal with delight at Granny Bugs and Mini Putt-Putt; older kids will revel in a spin on the Pacific Fruit Express roller coaster; and the whole family will enjoy the iconic Danny the Dragon train ride.
Happy Hollow Park & Zoo is home to one of California’s oldest puppet theaters, featuring classic fairy tales as well as original shows, with puppets and sets created by Happy Hollow puppeteers. In this wonderful space, magic unfolds on a stage mere feet from awestruck children.
https://happyhollow.org/
Includes 4 admission tickets
Value: $88
Pickup Information: Voucher will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
Treat yourself and friends to an unforgettable wine country experience with a Reserve Tasting for four at the beautiful Jacuzzi Family Vineyards. Nestled in the rolling hills of Sonoma, this stunning winery offers Italian-inspired hospitality and exceptional small-lot wines.
During your visit, you and three guests will enjoy a Reserve Tasting featuring a curated selection of premium wines, perfectly paired with complimentary cheese and charcuterie. Relax and savor the flavors while taking in the vineyard views and elegant tasting room atmosphere.
As a special bonus, this experience also includes 15% off all wine purchases, so you can bring home your favorites to enjoy later.
Package Includes:
Gather your friends, raise a glass, and enjoy a memorable Sonoma wine country outing. Place your bid for this delicious experience!
Estimated Value: $250
Pickup Information: Certificate will be emailed to winner
Starting bid
Enjoy a memorable round of golf surrounded by Northern California’s breathtaking coastal landscape with 18 holes of golf for two, including a cart, at Little River Inn Golf Course.
Tucked among rolling hills and towering redwoods just south of Mendocino, this charming offers a unique golfing experience—play the course twice to complete your 18 holes. The layout presents surprising challenges for golfers of all skill levels, with narrow fairways, elevation changes, and spectacular views.
Part of an Audubon-certified sanctuary, the course is as much about nature as it is about golf. Keep an eye out for local wildlife—don’t be surprised if a wandering deer crosses the putting green while you line up your shot. And with sweeping ocean views just beyond the greens, the scenery can be as distracting as the course is fun.
Package Includes:
Perfect for a relaxing day trip or a getaway along the Mendocino Coast. Bid now and tee off in one of Northern California’s most picturesque settings!
Value: $120
Pickup Information: Certificate will be emailed to winner
Starting bid
Give the gift of movement, mindfulness, and fun! This $99 gift certificate to It’s Yoga Kids can be used toward classes, camps, workshops, or special events designed to help children build confidence, flexibility, focus, and inner calm. It’s Yoga Kids offers engaging, age-appropriate yoga experiences that combine creativity, music, storytelling, and movement in a supportive environment.
Perfect for families looking to introduce their child to yoga or continue their wellness journey—this is a gift that supports both body and mind!
Presidio Location in San Francisco
Value: $99
Pickup Information: Voucher will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
This watercolor painting captures the auditorium building at South San Francisco High School with a clean, structured composition and a strong sense of school pride.
The building is centered and frontal, giving it a balanced, symmetrical feel. The vivid blue contrasts sharply with the softer neutral tones of the building and sky, drawing the viewer’s eye immediately to the name.
In the foreground, blue benches and rectangular planters frame the walkway, creating strong horizontal lines that echo the building’s architecture. A tree to the right, painted with loose, expressive brushwork in greens and warm browns, adds organic movement and softness against the rigid grid of windows.
The sky itself is rendered in gentle washes of blue and white, with soft clouds that lend a calm, open atmosphere that captures the physical structure of the auditorium and shows the pride and everyday life at South City High School.
12x16 in painting in a 16x20 in photo mat
Joanie Brooke is a Bay Area artist focusing on watercolor landscapes. Her current series celebrates everyday spaces that make local communities feel like home.
Pickup Information: Painting can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment or by personal delivery to a residence or business within 5 miles of South San Francisco.
Starting bid
This painting depicts a calm, scenic view of El Camino High School rendered in a soft watercolor style.
The building stretches diagonally across the composition from left to right, featuring a repeating pattern of sharp, triangular rooflines that create a rhythmic architectural silhouette. The muted browns and grays of the structure contrast gently with the airy sky above, which fades from pale blue to soft white with subtle cloud textures. Two small birds fly in the distance, adding a sense of openness and scale.
The steps create strong leading lines that guide the viewer’s eye from the bottom right up toward the gym. The greenery below is painted in loose, expressive washes of yellow, green, and touches of reddish-purple, suggesting wild plants and flowers rather than carefully manicured landscaping.
The overall mood feels peaceful and reflective, blending structured geometry with natural softness.
12x16 in painting in a 16x20 in photo mat
Joanie Brooke is a Bay Area artist focusing on watercolor landscapes. Her current series celebrates everyday spaces that make local communities feel like home.
Pickup Information: Painting can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment or by personal delivery to a residence or business within 5 miles of South San Francisco.
Starting bid
This watercolor painting portrays the South San Francisco Municipal Services Building (MSB) at dusk, bathed in warm evening light.
The structure is composed of clean, angular forms, with a prominent slanted roofline drawing the eye upward toward a tall tower on the right.
The sky behind the building is softly blended with pastel hues—pale blues, warm peaches, and gentle pinks—suggesting sunset. The building itself is rendered in warm earth tones, which glow subtly under the painted streetlights. Small pools of yellow light from the lamps and the illuminated entryway add warmth and life to the scene.
In the foreground, potted shrubs, low landscaping, and slender trees add texture and balance to the strong architectural lines. Long shadows stretch across the pavement, reinforcing the time of day and adding depth.
Overall, the painting blends precise architectural detail with the softness of watercolor, creating a peaceful, dignified portrayal of a community landmark at twilight.
12x16 in painting in a 16x20 in photo mat
Joanie Brooke is a Bay Area artist focusing on watercolor landscapes. Her current series celebrates everyday spaces that make local communities feel like home.
Pickup Information: Painting can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment or by personal delivery to a residence or business within 5 miles of South San Francisco.
Starting bid
This watercolor painting captures the calm, welcoming exterior of Orange Memorial Pool in South San Francisco with a soft, atmospheric touch.
The composition centers on the low, mid-century modern building, rendered with clean horizontal lines and warm rust-colored roof trim that contrasts gently against the cool blue sky. Three round, glowing exterior lights punctuate the front façade, adding a sense of warmth and subtle symmetry. Tall evergreen trees frame both sides of the building, their layered brushwork giving them depth and texture. Raised concrete planters in the foreground guide the viewer’s eye toward the entrance, filled with low shrubs and greenery painted in loose, expressive strokes. The sky transitions from a richer blue at the top to lighter tones near the horizon, enhancing the airy, peaceful mood.
Overall, the painting blends architectural precision with loose, organic brushwork, conveying both the structure’s modern design and its integration into the surrounding landscape. It feels serene, inviting, and distinctly local.
12x16 in painting in a 16x20 in photo mat
Joanie Brooke is a Bay Area artist focusing on watercolor landscapes. Her current series celebrates everyday spaces that make local communities feel like home.
Pickup Information: Painting can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment or by personal delivery to a residence or business within 5 miles of South San Francisco.
Starting bid
An Evening of Live Theater for Two 🎭
Enjoy the magic of live performance with two tickets to a show at Hillbarn Theatre, one of the Peninsula’s most beloved community theaters.
Located in the heart of Foster City, Hillbarn Theatre has been delighting audiences for decades with high-quality productions ranging from classic plays and musicals to contemporary favorites. Known for its talented performers and intimate setting, every seat offers a close-up experience of the action on stage.
Gather a friend, family member, or theater-loving date and enjoy an unforgettable evening of storytelling, music, and laughter.
Package Includes:
Perfect for theater enthusiasts or anyone looking for a fun night out. Place your bid and enjoy a wonderful evening at the theater!
https://www.hillbarntheatre.org/
Pickup Information: Certificate will be emailed to winner
Starting bid
Everything you need to pack your spring break or summer with fun family adventures around the Bay Area!
All aboard for family fun! Enjoy thrills and garden adventures with four single-day admission tickets to Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park, then keep the excitement going with two Family Passes to the retro-cool Pacific Pinball Museum. Top it off with four ride coupons for a scenic journey on the historic Niles Canyon Railway. Rides, games, and unforgettable memories — this package is packed with family adventure!
Including:
Gilroy Gardens: 4 single day admission tickets valued at $80 each
Since this beautiful park first opened in 2001, Gilroy Gardens has been the heart of childhood dreams—where imaginations blossom and magical memories take root.
Today, Gilroy Gardens features over 40 family rides and attractions and welcomes hundreds of thousands of visitors each year. The celebrated “Circus Trees” still attract a lot of well-deserved attention, but they are actually just a very small percentage of the more than 10,000 trees still growing throughout the park’s 26+ acres.
https://www.gilroygardens.org/
Pacific Pinball Museum: Family Pass for 2 adults and 2 youth
The Pacific Pinball Museum is an interactive museum offering a chronological and historical display of rare bagatelles and early games, with over 100 pinball machines from the 1940’s to present day available to play!
https://www.pacificpinball.org/
Niles Canyon Railway: 4 tickets
A railroad museum where the exhibits come to life!
Niles Canyon Railway is a living history museum. Preserving the atmosphere of railroads in small-town America before the 1960s by connecting the historic communities of Sunol, the Niles District of Fremont, and eventually Pleasanton. There are railroad artifacts on display and interpretive educational exhibits at the Sunol Depot. Plus you can take a ride on the train through the canyon.
Value: $500
Pickup Information: Voucher will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
Think, tinker, and taste your way through San Francisco! Enjoy two tickets to the Exploratorium followed by a meal at Gott's Roadside at the Ferry Building. Hands-on fun and hearty bites — what a perfect pairing!
Includes:
2 tickets to the Exploratorium
The Exploratorium is a portal to the astonishing scientific phenomena that animate our world and shape our actions.
You can’t get more San Francisco than this. Blow giant rainbow bubbles, run through fog, crawl into darkness in the Tactile Dome, enjoy Bay views, and so much more. Play with 700+ all-ages exhibits in a vast waterfront museum between Pier 39 and the Ferry Building. We create extraordinary learning experiences that ignite curiosity, upend perceptions, and inspire brave leaps forward.
https://www.exploratorium.edu/
$50 Gift Card for Gott's Roadside
At Gott’s, there’s something for everyone. With dishes like the California Burger, topped with a fried egg, Zoe's bacon, and balsamic onions, Ahi Poke Crispy Tacos with sushi-grade Ahi tuna, or Chicken Schnitzel with harissa & turmeric spiced mayos, Gott's is more than a burger joint. Pair your meal with something from our California-focused wine and beer list, like a Green Chile Cheeseburger with a Russian River Pliny on tap or a glass of Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. At Gott’s, every detail counts and nothing is ever ordinary.
Value: $130
Pickup Information: Voucher will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
Galileo Summer Camps
Kids have tons of fun at Galileo summer camps. They come home glowing, inspired and wiped out. But along the way, they also learn something with the potential to change them–and the world. They learn how to innovate. Since our start in 2002, Galileo has served over 600,000 campers at locations across the county, engaging K-10th graders in our signature blend of hands-on learning and unforgettable fun and igniting the innovator in every kid.
Camp Galileo’s acclaimed curriculum combines STEAM exploration and outdoor fun for kids in grades K–10. Camp day: 9am–3pm Extended care available. AM care: 8–9am | PM care: 3–6pm
Locations all over the Bay Area.
https://galileo-camps.com/
Value: $679
Pickup Information: Voucher will be emailed
Starting bid
Two tickets to any A.C.T. preview performance
Upcoming Shows:
Hamnet
Kim's Convenience
Stereophonic
A Streetcar Named Desire
Note: subject to availability; excluding Preferred and Premiere Orchestra seating. Preview performances are generally the first week of the run, before the official
opening night.
https://www.act-sf.org/about-us
$30 gift certificate to LoveJoy's Tea Room included! Complete your San Francisco (or Pacifica) outing with a visit to Lovejoy’s Tea Room, a charming and cozy British-style tea house known for its delightful teas, fresh scones, and traditional tea-time treats. Use at any Lovejoy's location.
https://www.lovejoystearoom.com/
Value: Approx $100-$200 depending on show + $30
Pickup Information: Voucher will be emailed
Starting bid
The Hiller Aviation Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate museum, was opened to the public in 1998 by helicopter designer and inventor Stanley Hiller Jr. and features more than 50 aircraft from more than a century of aviation history. The museum is visited by over 108,000 people each year, including over 10,000 children from regional K-12 schools. Since opening, the museum has served over 1.7 million visitors.
The Museum celebrates the spirit of discovery and innovation of aviation pioneers whose creativity made the dream of flight a reality. Core museum programs for youth are based on state and national academic standards and support K-12 school curricula in history and science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), including interactive, hands-on programs developed in partnership with NASA.
https://www.hiller.org/about-us/
Value: $88
Pickup Information: Voucher will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
Reach new heights with two Intro to Climbing or Bouldering classes at Movement Climbing and Fitness! Perfect for beginners, these professionally led sessions cover the fundamentals of climbing technique, safety, and gym etiquette in a fun, supportive environment.
Whether you’re looking to try something new, build strength, or spark a love for climbing, this experience is a great first step. No prior experience needed—just bring your sense of adventure!
Value: $64
Pickup Information: Voucher will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
Experience the Joy of Peanuts!
View the largest collection of original Peanuts artwork in the world at the Charles M. Schulz Museum. Located in Santa Rosa, California, the Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to giving depth to the funny pages through the preservation, display, and interpretation of the life and art of Peanuts comic strip creator, Charles M. Schulz. Visitors can laugh at Schulz’s original comic strips, learn about the art of cartooning and Schulz’s role in its development, view a re-creation of Schulz’s art studio, watch animated Peanuts specials and documentaries in our Theater, draw their own cartoons in our hands-on Education Room, and more.
https://schulzmuseum.org/
Value: $90
Pickup Information: Voucher will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
Since 1980, San Francisco-based non-profit City Arts & Lectures – a 501(c)(3) – has offered unique programs with leading figures in arts and ideas. Each year there are more than fifty lectures and onstage conversations – and a few surprise performances, film tributes, and concerts – with outstanding writers, critics, scientists, performing artists, and cultural figures from around the world. City Arts & Lectures offers the broadest perspectives about ideas and values, the creative process, and how we think about the world we live in.
City Arts & Lectures events are held in the historic Sydney Goldstein Theater (formerly Nourse) in San Francisco’s Performing Arts Center and online. Programs can be heard via edited and delayed broadcasts on more than 130 public radio stations across the country, co-produced with KQED 88.5 FM in San Francisco, as well as on our podcast.
Use your two tickets for any program offered through April 2026 for events priced at $49 each ticket. Check out the events on their website
Lindy West
Gina Gershon
Emma Straub
Ada Limon
Sir Demis Hassabis & Sebastian Mallaby
Sharon Brous
David Szalay
https://www.cityarts.net/events/
Value: $98
Pickup Information: Voucher will be emailed
Starting bid
Enjoy a chocolate tasting for 10 at Alegio Chocolate year of elegance paired with an annual membership to Filoli. A delightful blend of garden strolls and gourmet indulgence.
Included:
60 minute chocolate tasting tour for your group of 10 people valued at $650
Discover the world of fine chocolate through Alegio’s exclusive tasting experiences. Experience a guided tasting of Alegio's finest chocolates in Palo Alto. Sample a variety of our handcrafted selections while learning about the rich history and story behind each piece. This immersive experience allows you to indulge your senses and explore the journey of chocolate from bean to bar.
1 year membership to Filoli for 4 tickets per visit $249 value
Enjoy a full year of beauty, history, and seasonal splendor with a one-year membership to Filoli in Woodside. This membership offers unlimited daytime admission to explore the stunning formal gardens, historic estate, and miles of scenic nature trails.
Experience vibrant blooms in spring, sun-drenched summer gardens, colorful autumn displays, and festive holiday décor—plus member perks and special events throughout the year. It’s the perfect gift for nature lovers, garden enthusiasts, and anyone who appreciates timeless elegance.
Value: $900
Pickup Information: Voucher will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
This watercolor painting depicts the well-known storefront of See's Candies in South San Francisco, capturing the building’s recognizable architecture with a clean, nostalgic charm.
12x16 in painting in a 16x20 in photo mat
Joanie Brooke is a Bay Area artist focusing on watercolor landscapes. Her current series celebrates everyday spaces that make local communities feel like home.
Pickup Information: Painting can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment or by personal delivery to a residence or business within 5 miles of South San Francisco.
Starting bid
Las Hijas Del Gallo Bakery is a beloved Mexican-style bakery and neighborhood staple in South San Francisco known for its authentic and freshly baked goods. It’s especially popular for pan dulce—traditional Mexican sweet breads like conchas and marranitos—as well as savory items and specialty cakes.
This watercolor captures the neighborhood storefront with a quiet, slightly nostalgic atmosphere. The bakery sits centered in the composition, its modest facade framed by a pale blue sky and soft urban surroundings.
The sign at the top is the focal point: a hand-painted rooster in rich reds, blues, and golds.
The building itself feels well loved. The lower half is painted in warm terracotta tones, while the upper portion is off-white, subtly weathered. The glass reflects muted interior colors—hints of blues and browns—suggesting life inside without revealing detail.
The watercolor technique is loose yet controlled: soft washes define sky and walls, while fine ink-like lines articulate edges, grates, and architectural details. Subtle shadows fall across the sidewalk, grounding the building and giving it dimension. It is an affectionate portrait of a neighborhood bakery, rendered with warmth, texture, and a sense of everyday beauty.
It’s a favorite spot for locals craving authentic pan dulce or a sweet treat with coffee, and often busy in the mornings when breads come out of the oven.
12x16 in painting in a 16x20 in photo mat
Joanie Brooke is a Bay Area artist focusing on watercolor landscapes. Her current series celebrates everyday spaces that make local communities feel like home.
Pickup Information: Painting can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment or by personal delivery to a residence or business within 5 miles of South San Francisco.
Starting bid
This watercolor depicts Little Lucca's as a modest, single-story neighborhood deli set along a quiet street. The building is painted in soft beige with red trim framing the windows and door, giving it a simple, welcoming character. The perspective angles down the sidewalk, where puddles reflect the muted sky. A wooden picnic bench sits along a fence to the right, partially tucked beside a dense green tree, suggesting a casual spot for outdoor lunches.
Though the structure appears unassuming, Little Luca’s is famous for its generously stacked sandwiches and devoted following. The painting captures that contrast—an ordinary exterior that quietly houses one of South San Francisco’s most beloved sandwich institutions.
12x16 in painting in a 16x20 in photo mat
Joanie Brooke is a Bay Area artist focusing on watercolor landscapes. Her current series celebrates everyday spaces that make local communities feel like home.
Pickup Information: Painting can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment or by personal delivery to a residence or business within 5 miles of South San Francisco.
Starting bid
$150 Gift Card to Fattoria e Mare and certificate for 2 hours double kayak rental at Half Moon Bay Kayak
Included:
$150 Gift Card to Fattoria e Mare
In Fattoria e Mare, every dish tells a story of passion and dedication. Our chef and proprietor, Pablo Estrada, brings the warmth of his Mexican heritage and a stellar career in San Francisco’s haute cuisine, including four consecutive years with a Michelin star. Alongside him, chef Cesar, a visionary from the Yucatan, contributes his meticulous approach and his belief in the power of small details, ensuring every ingredient and every gesture in the kitchen is impeccable. Together, we create a culinary experience where technical mastery and a love for the most authentic flavors unite to delight our guests.
2 hours double kayak rental from Half Moon Bay Kayak
Paddle a kayak among seals, seabirds, and other marine life in the protected waters of Pillar Point Harbor—or venture into the wild expanse of the open Pacific. Prefer land adventures? Bike the famous California Coastal Trail, winding past towering cypress trees and along sweeping coastal bluffs
Come play in Half Moon Bay!
Value: $290
Pickup Information: Voucher will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
Calling all innovators! Bring the family or friends for four tickets to the interactive The Tech Interactive, then dive into the fascinating evolution of technology at the Computer History Museum. Learn, play, and explore together!
Includes:
4 admission tickets to
Tech Interactive Museum in San Jose
The Tech Interactive is a world class science and technology center in the heart of the Silicon Valley that welcomes over 250,000 visitors a year. Visitors are encouraged to explore the 130,000 square feet of hands-on activities, exploratory labs and design challenge experiences as well as interactive exhibits on climate change, robotics, innovations in healthcare, cybersecurity and more. The center is also home to the largest IMAX Dome Theater on the West Coast, offering educational films and the occasional Hollywood blockbuster.
4 Admission tickets to the Computer History Museum in Mountain View
Computer History Museum is the leading museum decoding computing’s ongoing impact on our world. We collect and care for the artifacts and stories of the ongoing computing revolution to understand how our digital world came to be and where it might be headed. We provide engaging experiences that make technology and computing history accessible and relevant to people of all ages, backgrounds, and interests, empowering them to make choices for a better future. Experiences include exhibits, artifact showcases, digital games, and other activities.
Value: $238
Pickup Information: Voucher will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
We invite you to join us on the back porch for a guided experience that blends a traditional tasting with an immersive walking tour. Start your journey with a splash of wine and conversation around a shared table, then follow your host out to the vineyard, into the cellar, and through our historic Red Barn winemaking facility—tasting and learning at each stop. Along the way, you’ll hear how our farming philosophy shapes our wines, with practical insights into what goes into each bottle.
This experience is designed for anyone interested in a deeper look at both vineyard and cellar practices, and is appropriate for guests of all levels of wine knowledge.
Duration: 60 minutes
What's Included:
Flight of 5 wines
Seasonal non-alcoholic beverage for non-drinkers
Combination seated tasting and guided walking tour of Winery grounds and gardens
https://www.frogsleap.com/
Value: $150
Pickup Information: Voucher will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
Oakland Zoo was established on June 6, 1922, when the Oakland institution, then known as The Snow Museum, officially opened to the public. As one of the city’s most long-standing institutions, we are nationally recognized as an animal welfare, rescue, and conservation leader.
With your family pass, you can spend the day visiting animals in the African Savanna, California Trail, Parrott Plaza (this is how it is spelled on the website), Tropical Rainforest, Wild Australia and the Children’s Zoo. Enjoy riding the Tiger Trek roller coaster, the carousel and the express train and more. Just a short ride across the Bay Bridge.
One Oakland Zoo Fun 4-Pack includes:
● Free admission for 2 adults
● Free admission for 2 children (ages 2–14)
● Free parking for one vehicle
● Valid for one daytime visit
● Expiration Date: March 31, 2027
Value: $115
Pickup Information: Voucher will be emailed
Starting bid
Household Membership
Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens (MCBG) is a premier example of ornamental horticulture, nestled along Northern California’s rugged coastline. The Gardens span 47 breathtaking acres between historic Highway 1 and the Pacific Ocean. We recognize with humility that the land we steward is the land of the Northern Pomo People. This land, a treasure from the earth, is one we honor deeply. As stewards of this land, we pledge to care for it with respect—for those who came before us, those who walk it now, and those yet to come.
Perched on the rugged Northern California coast, the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens is one of only a handful of public gardens in the world to sit directly on the ocean. Visitors can stroll winding trails with sweeping Pacific views, where coastal winds, salty spray, and native flora combine to create a unique seaside experience. The Gardens also play a vital role in conserving California’s coastal plant species, protecting rare and endangered flora, and educating the public about the importance of preserving these fragile ecosystems. Known for its stunning plant collections, rich history, and commitment to conservation, MCBG is a must-visit destination for nature lovers, gardeners, and outdoor enthusiasts.
https://www.gardenbythesea.org/
Additional Membership Benefits:
Value: $125
Pickup Information: Voucher will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
One Month of Instruction at Mathnasium of San Bruno
Is your child struggling to keep up, or are they ready to leap ahead? Give them the gift of confidence with this exclusive auction package. At Mathnasium of San Bruno, we don’t just teach math; we make math make sense!
This comprehensive package is designed to give a student a transformative "jumpstart" in their mathematical journey.
Whether it’s mastering basic arithmetic or conquering advanced algebra, our expert instructors build a custom learning plan for every student. We focus on:
Value: $557
Pickup Information: Voucher will be emailed to winner.
Starting bid
5 Days of Summer Kids Fun Camp at One Martial Arts
Looking for a summer experience that balances high-energy excitement with character-building skills? Give your child a week they’ll never forget at the award-winning One Martial Arts Summer Kids Fun Camp! Voted "Best Day Camp" by Bay Area Parent Magazine, this camp is the perfect solution for active kids and busy parents.
This isn't just daycare—it's an adventure! Every day is a "disguised" learning experience where kids stay active and engaged through:
See website for details. Expires 9/1/2026
https://onemartialarts.com/program/kids-fun-camp/
Value: $455
Pickup Information: Voucher will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
Starting bid
Experience one of the Bay Area’s premier entertainment destinations with this versatile gift certificate package. Whether you are looking for a unique date night with a competitive twist, a high-energy birthday celebration, or a fun team-building afternoon, this bundle is your ticket to the climate-controlled hitting bays and spectacular views at TopGolf Burlingame. It’s the perfect way to enjoy a sunset session by the water while skipping the full-price fees.
This package offers excellent flexibility—use the $50 credit toward your primary session and save the discount codes to keep the momentum going on your subsequent visits!
https://topgolf.com/us/burlingame
Value: $80
Pickup Information: Voucher will be mailed through USPS or can be picked up at the SSFUSD district office by appointment.
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