South Shore Roller Derby's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
In this SSRD gift basket you will find 2 tickets to our September bout in Valparaiso, 2 $25 merch vouchers, 2 lawn chairs, and other South Shore Roller Derby swag! Easily a $100 value.
Starting bid
Spellbound Supply
Derby Doom Silkscreen
Starting bid
Spellbound Supply
90's Vibe Silkscreen
Starting bid
Spellbound Supply
Summer Crush Silkscreen
Starting bid
Sarah Wren-Harbrecht
Goblin Playing a Mandolin, 2021
Acrylic on resin, Miniature
Starting bid
Sarah Wren-Harbrecht
Undead Dog Pack, 2021
Acrylic on plastic, Miniature
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Alex Kozlowski
Good Vibes, 2026
Mixed Media, 5x7”
Starting bid
Shrike O Killa
Barred Owl (orange), 2016
Woodcut relief print on paper, 5x7"
Starting bid
Shrike O Killa
Barred Owl (purple), 2016
Woodcut relief print on paper, 5x7"
Starting bid
Shrike O Killa
Jamming Map, 2016
Woodcut relief print on paper, 5x7"
Starting bid
Shrike O Killa
Who Cooks for You, 2016
Woodcut relief print on paper, 5x7"
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KPop Demon Hunters Musical Crochet Dolls
Featuring Zoey, Rumi, Mira, Sussie, & Derpy with other fun KPop Demon Hunters items
Zoey, Rumi, & Mira play music when you tap their heads!
Donated by Theresa Strong (Mama Bunny) SSRD’s Jenergizer Bunny’s Mom
Starting bid
Tammy Clark
Wild Flowers, 2026
Alcohol ink on canvas, 8x8"
Starting bid
Tammy Clark
The Barn, 2026
Acrylic on canvas, 8x8”
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Autumn Peña
Artist Pig, 2026
Yarn, 12"
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Lucas Reubelt
Untitled #1, 2026 Acrylic, 24x30”
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Lucas Reubelt
Untitled #2, 2026 Acrylic, 24x17”
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Amanda Szentesy
Ohio, 2001
Black and white photography, 8x10*
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A Series of Downfalls, 2026
Acrylic / Gouache, 12x15"
Created by Jered Peters
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Juniper Canvas
Starlight Witch, 2024
Acrylic on canvas. 11x14"
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!