South Shore Roller Derby

Hosted by

South Shore Roller Derby

About this event

South Shore Roller Derby's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

183 S West St, Crown Point, IN 46307, USA

SSRD Tickets and Ultimate Fan Basket item
SSRD Tickets and Ultimate Fan Basket
$75

Starting bid

In this SSRD gift basket you will find 2 tickets to our September bout in Valparaiso, 2 $25 merch vouchers, 2 lawn chairs, and other South Shore Roller Derby swag! Easily a $100 value.

Derby Doon item
Derby Doon
$30

Starting bid

Spellbound Supply

Derby Doom Silkscreen

90s Vibes item
90s Vibes
$30

Starting bid

Spellbound Supply

90's Vibe Silkscreen

Summer Crush item
Summer Crush
$30

Starting bid

Spellbound Supply

Summer Crush Silkscreen

Goblin Playing a Mandolin item
Goblin Playing a Mandolin
$20

Starting bid

Sarah Wren-Harbrecht

Goblin Playing a Mandolin, 2021

Acrylic on resin, Miniature

Undead Dog Pack item
Undead Dog Pack
$35

Starting bid

Sarah Wren-Harbrecht

Undead Dog Pack, 2021

Acrylic on plastic, Miniature

Good Vibes item
Good Vibes
$25

Starting bid

Alex Kozlowski

Good Vibes, 2026

Mixed Media, 5x7”

Barred Owl (orange) item
Barred Owl (orange)
$20

Starting bid

Shrike O Killa

Barred Owl (orange), 2016

Woodcut relief print on paper, 5x7"

Barred Owl (purple) item
Barred Owl (purple)
$20

Starting bid

Shrike O Killa

Barred Owl (purple), 2016

Woodcut relief print on paper, 5x7"

Jamming Map item
Jamming Map
$25

Starting bid

Shrike O Killa

Jamming Map, 2016

Woodcut relief print on paper, 5x7"

Who Cooks for You item
Who Cooks for You
$35

Starting bid

Shrike O Killa

Who Cooks for You, 2016

Woodcut relief print on paper, 5x7"

Kpop Demon Hunters Crochet Doll Basket item
Kpop Demon Hunters Crochet Doll Basket
$40

Starting bid

KPop Demon Hunters Musical Crochet Dolls

Featuring Zoey, Rumi, Mira, Sussie, & Derpy with other fun KPop Demon Hunters items

Zoey, Rumi, & Mira play music when you tap their heads!

Donated by Theresa Strong (Mama Bunny) SSRD’s Jenergizer Bunny’s Mom

Wild Flowers item
Wild Flowers
$12

Starting bid

Tammy Clark

Wild Flowers, 2026

Alcohol ink on canvas, 8x8"

The Barn item
The Barn
$12

Starting bid

Tammy Clark

The Barn, 2026

Acrylic on canvas, 8x8”

Artist Pig item
Artist Pig
$30

Starting bid

Autumn Peña

Artist Pig, 2026

Yarn, 12"

Roller Derby Painting #1 item
Roller Derby Painting #1
$125

Starting bid

Lucas Reubelt

Untitled #1, 2026 Acrylic, 24x30”

Roller Derby Painting #2 item
Roller Derby Painting #2
$75

Starting bid

Lucas Reubelt

Untitled #2, 2026 Acrylic, 24x17”

Ohio item
Ohio
$75

Starting bid

Amanda Szentesy

Ohio, 2001

Black and white photography, 8x10*

A Series of Downfalls item
A Series of Downfalls
$75

Starting bid

A Series of Downfalls, 2026

Acrylic / Gouache, 12x15"

Created by Jered Peters

Starlight Witch item
Starlight Witch
$25

Starting bid

Juniper Canvas

Starlight Witch, 2024

Acrylic on canvas. 11x14"

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!