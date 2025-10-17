South Shore Seahawks Youth Hockey - Silent Auction!

Mini Session from Lisa Commesso AND complementary photo styling from Styles By Sheila!





From Lisa:

~ 20-30 Minute session

~ Includes up to 5 people

~ Approx. 20-30 hi-res images in an online gallery ~ Prints available for purchase

~ ALL edited hi-res digitals on your gallery

~ Certificate may not be redeemed for senior sessions or headshots ~ Please allow 2-4 weeks for session scheduling ~ Session locations within 10 miles of Norwell ~ Additional details can be found on website.





From Sheila:

~ Highly sought styling services from Sheila McDonagh of Styles by Sheila to complement the photo session!





Expires October 1, 2026 - Original gift certificate MUST be presented at the time of the session!





With gratitude to Lisa Commesso and Sheila McDonagh for their generous donations totaling $900!