South Shore Seahawks Youth Hockey - Silent Auction!

TBD - Reach out to Tony Earley at [email protected] if you are not present to collect items at auction close!
Authentic Boston Bruins jersey, signed by Tuukka Rask. Generously donated by the Budreau Family!
Fuel your young athlete’s drive with this Gravel Pit Academy Training & Recovery Package, designed for students in grades 5–8. Located in Scituate’s new, fully outfitted gym space, this bundle includes a complimentary ten-session class pack (value $250) to build strength, agility, and confidence, plus a complimentary physical therapy session of your choice with Ebb & Flow PT, conveniently located on site. Complete with a Gravel Pit hoodie, workout mat, core and reformer gear, and a fitness ball, this basket equips your athlete with everything they need to train hard, recover smart, and rise to the next level. Get after it. Generously donated by Gravel Pit Academy & Ebb & Flow PT! Valued at over $500
Certified Autographed Pasta Photo. Generously donated by the Boston Bruins to support our non profit youth hockey association.
Mini Session from Lisa Commesso AND complementary photo styling from Styles By Sheila!
From Lisa:
~ 20-30 Minute session
~ Includes up to 5 people
~ Approx. 20-30 hi-res images in an online gallery ~ Prints available for purchase
~ ALL edited hi-res digitals on your gallery
~ Certificate may not be redeemed for senior sessions or headshots ~ Please allow 2-4 weeks for session scheduling ~ Session locations within 10 miles of Norwell ~ Additional details can be found on website.
From Sheila:
~ Highly sought styling services from Sheila McDonagh of Styles by Sheila to complement the photo session!
Expires October 1, 2026 - Original gift certificate MUST be presented at the time of the session!
With gratitude to Lisa Commesso and Sheila McDonagh for their generous donations totaling $900!
Custom Jerseys for Your Whole Team!
Treat your Seahawks team to a full set of alternate or tournament jerseys while supporting the program through your generous bid!
Thanks to Nik Tasiopoulos - Seahawks alum, coach, and parent - for this generous donation worth more than $2000!
