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South Shore Seahawks
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South Shore Seahawks's Silent Auction

Family Photo Session and Styling item
Family Photo Session and Styling
$150

Starting bid

Private Family Photo Session at location of your choice by Silvia Cristina Photography with personal styling for the photos from Styles by Sheila.


Total Value: $575


"Let's capture the real smiles, real moments, and create real memories. I'll handle the magic... you just show up and love on your people." - Silvia

https://www.silviacristinaphotography.com/


https://www.instagram.com/styles_by_sheila/

Hooper's Judge item
Hooper's Judge
$75

Starting bid

$200 Gift Card and Mother's Day Reservations!


Hooper's Judge is a highly recommended new restaurant located in Cohasset.


https://hoopersjudge.com/

Signed Swayman Jersey item
Signed Swayman Jersey item
Signed Swayman Jersey
$75

Starting bid

Jeremy Swayman signed Bruins jersey


Estimated Value: $300

Ultimate Hockey Bundle item
Ultimate Hockey Bundle item
Ultimate Hockey Bundle item
Ultimate Hockey Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Puck autographed by Charlie McAvoy, signed photograph of Morgan Geekie and two cleanings by The Refresh Locker.


The Refresh Locker is the South Shore's equipment and gear cleaning service.


https://porcupine-cube-jcnf.squarespace.com/


Estimated Value: $300

Rick Middleton Autographed Jersey item
Rick Middleton Autographed Jersey
$75

Starting bid

Rick "Nifty" Middleton's signed jersey.


Estimated Value: $300

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