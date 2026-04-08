South Shore Seahawks's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Private Family Photo Session at location of your choice by Silvia Cristina Photography with personal styling for the photos from Styles by Sheila.
Total Value: $575
"Let's capture the real smiles, real moments, and create real memories. I'll handle the magic... you just show up and love on your people." - Silvia
https://www.silviacristinaphotography.com/
Starting bid
$200 Gift Card and Mother's Day Reservations!
Hooper's Judge is a highly recommended new restaurant located in Cohasset.
Starting bid
Jeremy Swayman signed Bruins jersey
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
Puck autographed by Charlie McAvoy, signed photograph of Morgan Geekie and two cleanings by The Refresh Locker.
The Refresh Locker is the South Shore's equipment and gear cleaning service.
https://porcupine-cube-jcnf.squarespace.com/
Estimated Value: $300
Starting bid
Rick "Nifty" Middleton's signed jersey.
Estimated Value: $300
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