South Side Cycling Club Shop

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Customize a classic that remains one of the most reliable collections in cycling. Create your distinctive look with traditional styles designed with advanced fabrics.
Fit Style:
Club
Riding Type:
Recreational
Weather:
Hot –– Moderate
Customize a classic that remains one of the most reliable collections in cycling. Create your distinctive look with traditional styles designed with advanced fabrics.
Fit Style:
Club
Riding Type:
Recreational
Weather:
Hot –– Moderate
Outfit your club or team in our most versatile collection, popular for its style, technology, and price point.
Fit Style:
Race
Riding Type:
Racing –– Recreational
Weather:
Hot –– Moderate
Race fit
Breathable
Double layer back panel
Pro grip leg openings
Flatlock stitching
Pro 2.0 chamois 4-6 hours
Reflectivity
UPF 50+
7" or 8 1/2" inseam
Sizes XXS to 4XL
Race fit
Thermal insulated fabric
Wicks moisture away from skin
Traditional collar
Full length zipper
Elastic gripper on hem
3 back pockets
Reflectivity
UPF 50+
Sizes XXS to 4XL
Slim athletic fit
Lightweight
Water repellent
Blocks the wind
Tall storm collar
Zipper for venting
Garment packs into internal pocket
Reflectivity
Cold weather
Sizes XXS to 4XL
Slim athletic fit
Thermal insulated fabrics
Blocks the wind
Water repellent
Tall storm collar
Zipper for venting
Reflectivity
Cold weather
3 back pockets
Sizes XXS to 4XL
Ergonomic fit
Thermal insulated fabric
Wicks moisture away from skin
Gripper on top openings
UPF 50+
Sizes XXS to 2XL
Ergonomic fit
Thermal insulated fabric
Wicks moisture away from skin
Gripper on top and bottom openings
UPF 50+
Sizes XXS to 2XL
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