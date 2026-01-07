South Side XC Devo

Offered by

South Side XC Devo

About this shop

South Side Cycling Club Shop

Club Jersey item
Club Jersey
$80

Customize a classic that remains one of the most reliable collections in cycling. Create your distinctive look with traditional styles designed with advanced fabrics.

Fit Style:

Club

Riding Type:

Recreational

Weather:

Hot –– Moderate

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Club Bibs item
Club Bibs item
Club Bibs
$120

Customize a classic that remains one of the most reliable collections in cycling. Create your distinctive look with traditional styles designed with advanced fabrics.

Fit Style:

Club

Riding Type:

Recreational

Weather:

Hot –– Moderate

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Race Jersey item
Race Jersey item
Race Jersey
$100

Outfit your club or team in our most versatile collection, popular for its style, technology, and price point.

Fit Style:

Race

Riding Type:

Racing –– Recreational

Weather:

Hot –– Moderate

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Race Bib Shorts item
Race Bib Shorts
$140

Race fit

Breathable

Double layer back panel

Pro grip leg openings

Flatlock stitching

Pro 2.0 chamois 4-6 hours

Reflectivity

UPF 50+

7" or 8 1/2" inseam

Sizes XXS to 4XL

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Thermal Jersey item
Thermal Jersey item
Thermal Jersey
$140

Race fit

Thermal insulated fabric

Wicks moisture away from skin

Traditional collar

Full length zipper

Elastic gripper on hem

3 back pockets

Reflectivity

UPF 50+

Sizes XXS to 4XL

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Pocket Shell Jacket item
Pocket Shell Jacket item
Pocket Shell Jacket
$150

Slim athletic fit

Lightweight

Water repellent

Blocks the wind

Tall storm collar

Zipper for venting

Garment packs into internal pocket

Reflectivity

Cold weather

Sizes XXS to 4XL

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Polar Jacket item
Polar Jacket item
Polar Jacket item
Polar Jacket
$180

Slim athletic fit

Thermal insulated fabrics

Blocks the wind

Water repellent

Tall storm collar

Zipper for venting

Reflectivity

Cold weather

3 back pockets

Sizes XXS to 4XL

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Arm Warmers item
Arm Warmers
$45

Ergonomic fit

Thermal insulated fabric

Wicks moisture away from skin

Gripper on top openings

UPF 50+

Sizes XXS to 2XL

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Knee Warmers item
Knee Warmers
$45

Ergonomic fit

Thermal insulated fabric

Wicks moisture away from skin

Gripper on top and bottom openings

UPF 50+

Sizes XXS to 2XL

0

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