South Side XC Devo's Memberships

National Team Fee - Annual PIF
$4,000

You can save some money with this up front PIF Team Fee option. Payment is due October 30th.

National Team Registration Fee
$500

This is the registration only fee due by October 30, 2025. You will pay this + your monthly fee listed below, if you do not choose to pay the annual team fee.

National Team Monthly Fee
$300

This is you monthly team fee. Your first monthly fee is due the first of the month starting November 1, 2025 -October 1, 2026.

Regional Team Fee - Annual PIF
$1,400

PIF Option for your 2026 Regional Team Fee

Regional Team Registration Fee
$250

This is the registration only fee due by October 30, 2025. You will pay this + your monthly fee listed below, if you do not choose to pay the annual team fee.

Regional Team Monthly Fee
$100

This is you monthly team fee. Your first monthly fee is due the first of the month starting November 1, 2025 -October 1, 2026.

