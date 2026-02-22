South Strand Pride

Hosted by

South Strand Pride

About this event

Sales closed

South Strand Pride's Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

Local Eat Drink Celebrate, Wonderland Gayla, items must be picked up in person at end of auction.

Painting of Pawleys Creekside item
Painting of Pawleys Creekside
$40

Starting bid

Painting of Pawleys creekside from Seaside Framing and Photography. $200 value

NY Butcher Shop item
NY Butcher Shop
$40

Starting bid

Two bottles of wine and a $100 gift certificate to NY Butcher Shop. $128 value.

To Your Health Gift Box item
To Your Health Gift Box
$20

Starting bid

Gift Box from To Your Health. $50 value.

Flask item
Flask
$20

Starting bid

Handmade flask from Carolina Nature Nook. $50 value.

PIT Gift Certificate #1 item
PIT Gift Certificate #1
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift certificate for Pawleys Island Tavern

PIT Gift Certificate #2 item
PIT Gift Certificate #2
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift certificate for Pawleys Island Tavern

Tie-Dyed Coffee House Gift Card item
Tie-Dyed Coffee House Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

$30 gift card from
Tie-Dyed coffee House

Salon Gabriel Gift Certificate item
Salon Gabriel Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

$75 Gift certificate for a haircut from Ramona Kelly at Salon Gabriel.

Russells Seafood Grill item
Russells Seafood Grill
$20

Starting bid

$50 Gift certificate for Russells Seafood Grill

AirPods Pro 2nd generation item
AirPods Pro 2nd generation
$50

Starting bid

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation with MagSafe charging case (USB-C) $250 retail.

Donated by: Jacqueline S. Yeager and Ellen
Rodriguez with Lowcountry Lightworks.

Southern Splendor Gift Basket item
Southern Splendor Gift Basket
$50

Starting bid

Gift basket from Southern Splendor valued at $145


Donated by: Lynne Candler

Rustic Table $50 Gift Card item
Rustic Table $50 Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift card for Rustic Table.

Pawleys Island Wear Gift Set item
Pawleys Island Wear Gift Set
$100

Starting bid

Pawleys Island Wear gift set includes rainbow clutch, $50 gift certificate and surprise gift for a combined value of $250. Donated by: Beth Hart

Cheshire Cat Sun Catcher item
Cheshire Cat Sun Catcher
$40

Starting bid

Custom one of a kind glass sun catcher of the Cheshire Cat hand crafted by local artist Laura Van Arsdale.

Tea Cup Succulent #1 item
Tea Cup Succulent #1
$10

Starting bid

Tea cup with succulent donated by Mel's Minis.

Tea Cup Succulent #2 item
Tea Cup Succulent #2
$10

Starting bid

Tea cup with succulent donated by Mel's Minis.

Tea Cup Succulent #3 item
Tea Cup Succulent #3
$10

Starting bid

Tea cup with succulent donated by Mel's Minis.

Tea Cup Succulent #4 item
Tea Cup Succulent #4
$10

Starting bid

Tea cup with succulent donated by Mel's Minis.

Tea Cup Succulent #5 item
Tea Cup Succulent #5
$10

Starting bid

Tea cup with succulent donated by Mel's Minis.

Tea Cup Succulent #6 item
Tea Cup Succulent #6
$10

Starting bid

Tea cup with succulent donated by Mel's Minis.

Tea Cup Succulent #7 item
Tea Cup Succulent #7
$10

Starting bid

Tea cup with succulent donated by Mel's Minis.

Tonya Doskova Painting #1 item
Tonya Doskova Painting #1
$60

Starting bid

Giclee canvas print by Tonya Doskova, numbered and hand signed by the artist on the back of the frame. Valued at $390 and graciously donated by Stuart & Greg Ragan-Krauss.

Tonya Doskova Painting #2 item
Tonya Doskova Painting #2
$60

Starting bid

Giclee canvas print by Tonya Doskova, numbered and hand signed by the artist on the back of the frame. Valued at $390 and graciously donated by Stuart & Greg Ragan-Krauss

Pawleys Island Outdoors Gift Card $150 item
Pawleys Island Outdoors Gift Card $150
$50

Starting bid

$150 gift card for Pawleys Island Outdoors.

Badd Kitty Gift Basket item
Badd Kitty Gift Basket
$125

Starting bid

Gift Basket from Badd Kitty. Numerous items to fulfill anyone’s "kinks" with over $775 worth of pleasurable gifts!

Rainbow Shell item
Rainbow Shell
$25

Starting bid

Hand painted rainbow shell from local artist Ronnie Davis. Includes complementary South Strand Pride fan.

Rainbow Sun Catcher item
Rainbow Sun Catcher
$20

Starting bid

Glass rainbow sun catcher.

Boar and Thistle Goods Gift Set item
Boar and Thistle Goods Gift Set
$40

Starting bid

Boar and Thistle Goods gift set includes purse, journal and mug with original Gullah Folk Art by local artist Norma Linen. $95 value.

Massage Gun item
Massage Gun
$25

Starting bid

RENPHO mini thermal massage gun. Donated by Beth Shurtleff and Paige Barnhill.

A Dogs Way Inn Boarding Certificate item
A Dogs Way Inn Boarding Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Gift certificate for 3 days 2 nights boarding in standard 4x5 kennel and a bath (up to 60lbs) at A Dogs Way Inn, $200 value. Donated by Amy Willard.

A Dogs Way Inn Daycare Certificate item
A Dogs Way Inn Daycare Certificate
$85

Starting bid

Gift certificate for 10 days of daycare for 1 dog at A Dogs Way Inn. $300 value, donated by Amy Willard.

Habaneros $200 Gift Card item
Habaneros $200 Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Gift card in the amount of $200 for Habaneros Mexican Restaurant.

Kelly Consignment Boutique $100 Gift Card item
Kelly Consignment Boutique $100 Gift Card
$30

Starting bid

$100 gift card for Kelly Consignment Boutique.

On The Half Shell Gift Card $50 item
On The Half Shell Gift Card $50
$20

Starting bid

$50 gift card for On The Half Shell, donated by Perry and Michele.

Autographed Book, Magic Beneath The Falling Lights item
Autographed Book, Magic Beneath The Falling Lights
$25

Starting bid

This book is autographed by the author Laura Poole and Joseph Barrows.

YETI Cooler item
YETI Cooler
$50

Starting bid

This YETI Roadie cooler was donated by Adam Hayes. $200 value

Bracelet item
Bracelet
$5

Starting bid

Bracelet from Paisley Jewelry. $20 value

Bracelet Black and White item
Bracelet Black and White
$5

Starting bid

Black and white bracelet from Paisley Jewelry. $20 value

Red Bracelet item
Red Bracelet
$5

Starting bid

Red bracelet from Paisley Jewelry. $20 value

Green Bracelet Set item
Green Bracelet Set
$15

Starting bid

Green 3 bracelet set from Paisley Jewelry. $60 value.

Paisley Gardens One Hour Garden Consultation item
Paisley Gardens One Hour Garden Consultation
$50

Starting bid

Paisley Gardens gift certificate redeemable for one hour garden consultation at your home or office. $200 value.

Necklace and Bracelet Set item
Necklace and Bracelet Set
$40

Starting bid

Necklace and bracelet set from Arthur Alan Jewelry featuring the Freedom Clasps.

Rainbow Heart Necklace item
Rainbow Heart Necklace
$30

Starting bid

Rainbow heart necklace featuring the Freedom Clasp by Arthur Alan Jewelry.

Giraffe Painting item
Giraffe Painting
$500

Starting bid

Painting titled, "Animals Giraffe Story II", dye sublimation on aluminum, hand engraved signature by the artist Oz. This numbered piece of artwork 178/200 comes with a certificate of authenticity and appraisal letter stating a value of $1,650 and is truly a vibrant work of art guaranteed to brighten any room!

Turtle Bowl item
Turtle Bowl
$50

Starting bid

Hand crafted bowl in the shape of a sea turtle, made by local artisan Stuart Ragan-Krauss from Beach Boys Pottery.

Signed Emile Bellet Seriolithograph item
Signed Emile Bellet Seriolithograph item
Signed Emile Bellet Seriolithograph
$50

Starting bid

Gorgeous seriolithograph in color on paper signed in the plate by French artist, Emile Bellet, with certificate of authenticity, registration number 123940

Wall Decor #1 item
Wall Decor #1
$50

Starting bid

Wonderland inspired wall decor.

Wall Decor #2 item
Wall Decor #2
$50

Starting bid

Wonderland inspired wall decor.

Wall Decor #3 item
Wall Decor #3
$50

Starting bid

Wonderland inspired wall decor.

Wall Decor #4 item
Wall Decor #4
$50

Starting bid

Wonderland inspired wall decor.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!