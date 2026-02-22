South Strand Pride's Silent Auction 2026

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Local Eat Drink Celebrate, Wonderland Gayla, items must be picked up in person at end of auction.
Starting bid
Painting of Pawleys creekside from Seaside Framing and Photography. $200 value
Starting bid
Two bottles of wine and a $100 gift certificate to NY Butcher Shop. $128 value.
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Gift Box from To Your Health. $50 value.
Starting bid
Handmade flask from Carolina Nature Nook. $50 value.
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$50 gift certificate for Pawleys Island Tavern
Starting bid
$50 gift certificate for Pawleys Island Tavern
Starting bid
$30 gift card from
Tie-Dyed coffee House
Starting bid
$75 Gift certificate for a haircut from Ramona Kelly at Salon Gabriel.
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$50 Gift certificate for Russells Seafood Grill
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Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation with MagSafe charging case (USB-C) $250 retail.
Donated by: Jacqueline S. Yeager and Ellen
Rodriguez with Lowcountry Lightworks.
Starting bid
Gift basket from Southern Splendor valued at $145
Donated by: Lynne Candler
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$50 gift card for Rustic Table.
Starting bid
Pawleys Island Wear gift set includes rainbow clutch, $50 gift certificate and surprise gift for a combined value of $250. Donated by: Beth Hart
Starting bid
Custom one of a kind glass sun catcher of the Cheshire Cat hand crafted by local artist Laura Van Arsdale.
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Tea cup with succulent donated by Mel's Minis.
Starting bid
Tea cup with succulent donated by Mel's Minis.
Starting bid
Tea cup with succulent donated by Mel's Minis.
Starting bid
Tea cup with succulent donated by Mel's Minis.
Starting bid
Tea cup with succulent donated by Mel's Minis.
Starting bid
Tea cup with succulent donated by Mel's Minis.
Starting bid
Tea cup with succulent donated by Mel's Minis.
Starting bid
Giclee canvas print by Tonya Doskova, numbered and hand signed by the artist on the back of the frame. Valued at $390 and graciously donated by Stuart & Greg Ragan-Krauss.
Starting bid
Giclee canvas print by Tonya Doskova, numbered and hand signed by the artist on the back of the frame. Valued at $390 and graciously donated by Stuart & Greg Ragan-Krauss
Starting bid
$150 gift card for Pawleys Island Outdoors.
Starting bid
Gift Basket from Badd Kitty. Numerous items to fulfill anyone’s "kinks" with over $775 worth of pleasurable gifts!
Starting bid
Hand painted rainbow shell from local artist Ronnie Davis. Includes complementary South Strand Pride fan.
Starting bid
Glass rainbow sun catcher.
Starting bid
Boar and Thistle Goods gift set includes purse, journal and mug with original Gullah Folk Art by local artist Norma Linen. $95 value.
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RENPHO mini thermal massage gun. Donated by Beth Shurtleff and Paige Barnhill.
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Gift certificate for 3 days 2 nights boarding in standard 4x5 kennel and a bath (up to 60lbs) at A Dogs Way Inn, $200 value. Donated by Amy Willard.
Starting bid
Gift certificate for 10 days of daycare for 1 dog at A Dogs Way Inn. $300 value, donated by Amy Willard.
Starting bid
Gift card in the amount of $200 for Habaneros Mexican Restaurant.
Starting bid
$100 gift card for Kelly Consignment Boutique.
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$50 gift card for On The Half Shell, donated by Perry and Michele.
Starting bid
This book is autographed by the author Laura Poole and Joseph Barrows.
Starting bid
This YETI Roadie cooler was donated by Adam Hayes. $200 value
Starting bid
Bracelet from Paisley Jewelry. $20 value
Starting bid
Black and white bracelet from Paisley Jewelry. $20 value
Starting bid
Red bracelet from Paisley Jewelry. $20 value
Starting bid
Green 3 bracelet set from Paisley Jewelry. $60 value.
Starting bid
Paisley Gardens gift certificate redeemable for one hour garden consultation at your home or office. $200 value.
Starting bid
Necklace and bracelet set from Arthur Alan Jewelry featuring the Freedom Clasps.
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Rainbow heart necklace featuring the Freedom Clasp by Arthur Alan Jewelry.
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Painting titled, "Animals Giraffe Story II", dye sublimation on aluminum, hand engraved signature by the artist Oz. This numbered piece of artwork 178/200 comes with a certificate of authenticity and appraisal letter stating a value of $1,650 and is truly a vibrant work of art guaranteed to brighten any room!
Starting bid
Hand crafted bowl in the shape of a sea turtle, made by local artisan Stuart Ragan-Krauss from Beach Boys Pottery.
Starting bid
Gorgeous seriolithograph in color on paper signed in the plate by French artist, Emile Bellet, with certificate of authenticity, registration number 123940
Starting bid
Wonderland inspired wall decor.
Starting bid
Wonderland inspired wall decor.
Starting bid
Wonderland inspired wall decor.
Starting bid
Wonderland inspired wall decor.
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