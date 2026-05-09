South Tampa Chamber Lunch Invitation

About this event
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Join the GFWC Tampa Woman’s Club for an afternoon of networking and community building at the South Tampa Chamber Lunch!
This is a fantastic opportunity to connect with local leaders, business professionals, and fellow volunteers who are dedicated to making a difference in the Tampa area.
If we have enough members register, we will have our very own dedicated GFWC Tampa Woman’s Club table, so let’s show up in force!
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