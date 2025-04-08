South Texas Renegades's Cupcake Sale

Blazer 9 115gr lose pack item
Blazer 9 115gr lose pack
$230

Case 9mm Brass 115 FMJ 1,000rds

Case Blazer 9 100gr item
Case Blazer 9 100gr
$230

Case 9mm Brass 100g FMJ 1,000rds

Fiocchi 115gr item
Fiocchi 115gr
$230

Case win 9mm Ammunition 115g FMJ item
Case win 9mm Ammunition 115g FMJ
$230

case

Ammo Type

Full Metal Jacket (FMJ)

Caliber

9MM AMMO

Grain Weight

115 Grain

Quantity Per Package

Case of 1000

Muzzle Velocity

1190 fps

Muzzle Energy

362 ft. lbs

Case Type

Brass Case

Federal Champion 9mm Ammunition 115g Full Metal J item
Federal Champion 9mm Ammunition 115g Full Metal J
$57.50

Target ShootingAmmo Metal Jacket

Weight115 GrainQuantity

Per PackageBox of 250 / Case of 1000 Velocity1125 fps Energy323 ft lbs. OriginUSA

Case Federal Champion 9mm Ammunition 115g FMJ item
Case Federal Champion 9mm Ammunition 115g FMJ
$225

Case 100

Target ShootingAmmo Metal Jacket

Weight115 GrainQuantity

Per PackageBox of Case of 1000 Velocity1125 fps Energy323 ft lbs. OriginUSA

CCI copper plated 22LR case 5000rds item
CCI copper plated 22LR case 5000rds
$348

5000rds Copper plated round nose 40 Grain

blazer lead 22LR case 5000rds item
blazer lead 22LR case 5000rds
$308

5000rds 22LR lead 40 Grain round nose

Remington lead 22LR case 5000rds item
Remington lead 22LR case 5000rds
$304

Remington lead 22LR case 5000rds

Remington copper plated 22LR case 5000rds item
Remington copper plated 22LR case 5000rds
$341

Remington copper plated 22LR case 5000rds

