SWHS Membership

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST
One adult under the age of 65
Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST
Adults age 65 and over
Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST
Open to students attending elementary, high school and/or college
Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST
Two adults living under the same roof
Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST
Area business supporting the Society's mission
No expiration
Onetime payment
No expiration
One payment for two family members (living under the same roof)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!