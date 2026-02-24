Offered by

South Windsor Historical Society Inc

About the memberships

SWHS Membership

Individual Membership
$25

Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST

One adult under the age of 65

Senior (65+) Membership
$20

Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST

Adults age 65 and over

Student Membership
$20

Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST

Open to students attending elementary, high school and/or college

Family Membership
$40

Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST

Two adults living under the same roof

Business Partner
$100

Renews yearly on: December 31 at EST

Area business supporting the Society's mission

Individual Lifetime Membership
$250

No expiration

Onetime payment

Joint Lifetime Membership
$450

No expiration

One payment for two family members (living under the same roof)

Add a donation for South Windsor Historical Society Inc

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