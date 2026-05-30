Shifstrong ALS Foundation
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Shifstrong ALS Foundation

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Shifstrong ALS Foundation

About this event

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ALS Awareness Game - Hosted by Southborough Mens Softball in loving Memory of Brian Shifrin. Anyone 18 or older can play!

28 Cordaville Rd

Southborough, MA 01772, USA

Add a donation for Shifstrong ALS Foundation

$

Player Registration
$30

Full access to participation in the ALS Awareness Game hosted in memory of former commissioner Brian Shifrin who lost his life to ALS at the age of 43.


More information released as the day goes but we want this to be a fun, relaxed community event for EVERYONE to enjoy! Team information will be released as we approach the event based on number of registered participants.


Registration includes:

  • Participation in game
  • Food Voucher
  • Shifstrong Wristband
  • Shifstrong Hats for winning team!
50/50 raffle 5 for 5
$5
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
20 for 25
$20
hat
$20

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