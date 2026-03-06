Southbury Women's Club Dueling Pianos at Woodbury Brewing Company 2026

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About this event
* No guaranteed seating *
* Reserved seating at a High Table for (4) Four * Price is for the TABLE *
* Reserved Seating at a High Table for (6) Six * Price is for the TABLE *
* Reserved seating at a High Table of (6) Six * If less than 6 Seats are purchased, it will be a shared Table with other attendees * Price is for EACH SEAT *
* Reserved seating at a Low Table of (6) Six * Obstructed View * If less than 6 seats are purchased, it will be a shared Table with other attendees * Price is for EACH SEAT *
* Reserved seating at a High Table of (8) Eight * If less than 8 Seats are purchased, it will be a shared Table with other attendees * Price is for EACH SEAT *
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