Southbury Womens Club

Hosted by

Southbury Womens Club

About this event

Southbury Women's Club Dueling Pianos at Woodbury Brewing Company 2026

738 Main St S

Woodbury, CT 06798, USA

General admission
$25

* No guaranteed seating *

Reserved Seating: TABLE for (4) Four
$160
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

* Reserved seating at a High Table for (4) Four * Price is for the TABLE *

Reserved Seating: TABLE for (6) Six
$240
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

* Reserved Seating at a High Table for (6) Six * Price is for the TABLE *

Reserved Seating: Individual SEATS at a High Table of 6
$40

* Reserved seating at a High Table of (6) Six * If less than 6 Seats are purchased, it will be a shared Table with other attendees * Price is for EACH SEAT *

Reserved Seating: Individual SEATS at a Low Table of 6
$35

* Reserved seating at a Low Table of (6) Six * Obstructed View * If less than 6 seats are purchased, it will be a shared Table with other attendees * Price is for EACH SEAT *

Reserved Seating: Individual SEATS at a Table of (8) Eight
$40

* Reserved seating at a High Table of (8) Eight * If less than 8 Seats are purchased, it will be a shared Table with other attendees * Price is for EACH SEAT *

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