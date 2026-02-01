Southdale IMPACT

Southdale IMPACT

Southdale Carnival, 2026

627 Orchard Dr

Cedar Falls, IA 50613, USA

Game Cards
$10

Can be shared.

Each card will have 20 punches.
Each game will be 1 punch.

Unlimited Game Band
$15

Cannot be shared.

When wearing a game band, player has access to unlimited games during the night.

1 Raffle Ticket
$1

Each ticket gives the buyer a chance to win one of our amazing gift baskets. We will hold the drawing at the end of the event. Winners need not be present in order to win, but must be able to pickup at Southdale Elementary.

Themes include: Just Add Water, Little Artist, Yes Day!, Local Love, Fun in the Sun, Family Night In, Grill Master, Drive in Style

25 Raffle Tickets
$20

Save on our awesome bundle! Get 5 free tickets with this purchase.

