Southdale IMPACT's Blanket Shop

Wrap yourself in Cedar Falls spirit and support Southdale at the same time. Preorder today to secure your blanket for August.





These blankets are incredibly soft, made from 300 GSM minky plush (100% polyester) and sized generously for maximum coziness. Each one features your favorite print on the front with a soft white minky plush back, giving you the perfect mix of style and comfort.





XL Size: 60" x 70"