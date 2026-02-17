Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Southeast Louisiana Chapters Joint Founder's Day Celebration

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About this event
New Orleans, LA
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for AKA members not affiliated with a chapter.
note: the Zeffy donation is optional, choose Other and $0 or enter donation $amount
Chapter members only.
note: the Zeffy donation is optional, choose Other and $0 or enter donation $amount.
Chapter members only.
note: the Zeffy donation is optional, choose Other and $0 or enter donation $amount.
Chapter members only
note: the Zeffy donation is optional, choose Other and $0 or enter donation $amount.
Chapter members only
note: the Zeffy donation is optional, choose Other and $0 or enter donation $amount.
Chapter members only.
note: the Zeffy donation is optional, choose Other and $0 or enter donation $amount.
Chapter members only.
note: the Zeffy donation is optional, choose Other and $0 or enter donation $amount.
Special Guests and members of non-SELA AKA chapters.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for AKA members not affiliated with a SELA chapter.
note: the Zeffy donation is optional, choose Other and $0 or enter donation $amount.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!