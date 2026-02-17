Omicron Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
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Omicron Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

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Omicron Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

About this event

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Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Southeast Louisiana Chapters Joint Founder's Day Celebration

945 Magazine St.

New Orleans, LA

General/Inactive AKA members
$110

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for AKA members not affiliated with a chapter.

note: the Zeffy donation is optional, choose Other and $0 or enter donation $amount

Graduate member - Omicron Lambda Omega
$110

Chapter members only.


note: the Zeffy donation is optional, choose Other and $0 or enter donation $amount.

Graduate member - Alpha Beta Omega
$110

Chapter members only.


note: the Zeffy donation is optional, choose Other and $0 or enter donation $amount.

Graduate member - Rho Pi Omega
$110

Chapter members only


note: the Zeffy donation is optional, choose Other and $0 or enter donation $amount.

Graduate member - Tau Iota Omega
$110

Chapter members only


note: the Zeffy donation is optional, choose Other and $0 or enter donation $amount.

Graduate member - Alpha Gamma Beta Omega
$110

Chapter members only.


note: the Zeffy donation is optional, choose Other and $0 or enter donation $amount.

Undergraduate member
$40

Chapter members only.


note: the Zeffy donation is optional, choose Other and $0 or enter donation $amount.

VSGs/Other AKA Chapter Members
$110

Special Guests and members of non-SELA AKA chapters.


Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities for AKA members not affiliated with a SELA chapter.


note: the Zeffy donation is optional, choose Other and $0 or enter donation $amount.

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