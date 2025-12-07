ASG Southeast Sewcial Escape

Hosted by

ASG Southeast Sewcial Escape

About this event

Southeast Sewcial Escape 2026

2321 Lifestyle Way

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Single Room Member - 2 nights only (extra nights sold below)
$640

If this option is sold out, you may choose from the following options:
1) Choose a different selection
2) Continue to check for openings due to cancellations
3) Join the waitlist which will not be worked until after registration closes on August 20.
Waitlist link: https://asgcabupdates.typeform.com/to/ietVtRwa

Extra Nights - Single Room
$165
Shared Room Member - 2 nights only (extra nights sold below)
$495

PLEASE NOTE: The person you share your room with must also register for the conference.


If this option is sold out, you may choose from the following options:
1) Choose a different selection
2) Continue to check for openings due to cancellations
3) Join the waitlist which will not be worked until after registration closes on August 20.
Waitlist link: https://asgcabupdates.typeform.com/to/ietVtRwa

Extra Nights - Shared Room
$95
Single Room Nonmember - 2 nights (extra nights sold above)
$700

If this option is sold out, you may choose from the following options:
1) Choose a different selection
2) Continue to check for openings due to cancellations
3) Join the waitlist which will not be worked until after registration closes on August 20.
Waitlist link: https://asgcabupdates.typeform.com/to/ietVtRwa

Shared Room Nonmember - 2 nights (extra nights sold above)
$555

PLEASE NOTE: The person you share your room with must also register for the conference.


If this option is sold out, you may choose from the following options:
1) Choose a different selection
2) Continue to check for openings due to cancellations
3) Join the waitlist which will not be worked until after registration closes on August 20.
Waitlist link: https://asgcabupdates.typeform.com/to/ietVtRwa

No Lodging - Member
$325

This ticket includes lunch and class but not the hotel provided breakfast and evening reception, or lodging.

No Lodging - Non Member
$385

This ticket includes lunch and class but not the hotel provided breakfast and evening reception, or lodging.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!