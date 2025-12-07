Southeast Sewcial Escape 2026

Hosted by
About this event
If this option is sold out, you may choose from the following options:
1) Choose a different selection
2) Continue to check for openings due to cancellations
3) Join the waitlist which will not be worked until after registration closes on August 20.
Waitlist link: https://asgcabupdates.typeform.com/to/ietVtRwa
PLEASE NOTE: The person you share your room with must also register for the conference.
If this option is sold out, you may choose from the following options:
1) Choose a different selection
2) Continue to check for openings due to cancellations
3) Join the waitlist which will not be worked until after registration closes on August 20.
Waitlist link: https://asgcabupdates.typeform.com/to/ietVtRwa
If this option is sold out, you may choose from the following options:
1) Choose a different selection
2) Continue to check for openings due to cancellations
3) Join the waitlist which will not be worked until after registration closes on August 20.
Waitlist link: https://asgcabupdates.typeform.com/to/ietVtRwa
PLEASE NOTE: The person you share your room with must also register for the conference.
If this option is sold out, you may choose from the following options:
1) Choose a different selection
2) Continue to check for openings due to cancellations
3) Join the waitlist which will not be worked until after registration closes on August 20.
Waitlist link: https://asgcabupdates.typeform.com/to/ietVtRwa
This ticket includes lunch and class but not the hotel provided breakfast and evening reception, or lodging.
This ticket includes lunch and class but not the hotel provided breakfast and evening reception, or lodging.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!