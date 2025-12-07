Southeast Sewcial Escape 2026

PLEASE NOTE: The person you share your room with must also register for the conference.





If this option is sold out, you may choose from the following options:

1) Choose a different selection

2) Continue to check for openings due to cancellations

3) Join the waitlist which will not be worked until after registration closes on August 20.

Waitlist link: https://asgcabupdates.typeform.com/to/ietVtRwa