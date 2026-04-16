Southern Arts Alliance

Offered by

Southern Arts Alliance

About this shop

Southern Arts Alliance's Tea Shop

SAA Signature item
SAA Signature
$10

SAA SIgnature Tea

High Tide

  • Blueberry
  • Rasberry
  • Cotton Candy
  • Watermelon

How to make the Teas for best Flavor

1-Mix your energy Blend with your first darkest color in 4oz of HOT water
2-Pour mixture into cup and pack your cup with ice.
3-Add all additional packets already mixed with 4 oz of cold water to the ice in the color scheme you want!
4-Add a straw and Enjoy!!

0
Pirouettes item
Pirouettes
$10

Pirouettes

High Tide

  • Pricly Pear
  • Green Apple
  • Stawberry

How to make the Teas for best Flavor

1-Mix your energy Blend with your first darkest color in 4oz of HOT water
2-Pour mixture into cup and pack your cup with ice.
3-Add all additional packets already mixed with 4 oz of cold water to the ice in the color scheme you want!
4-Add a straw and Enjoy!!

0
Tropical Tutu item
Tropical Tutu
$10

Tropical Tutu

Low Tide

  • Strawberry
  • Coconut
  • Pina Colda

How to make the Teas for best Flavor

1-Mix your energy Blend with your first darkest color in 4oz of HOT water
2-Pour mixture into cup and pack your cup with ice.
3-Add all additional packets already mixed with 4 oz of cold water to the ice in the color scheme you want!
4-Add a straw and Enjoy!!

0
Add a donation for Southern Arts Alliance

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!