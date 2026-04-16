Southern Arts Alliance's Tea Shop

1-Mix your energy Blend with your first darkest color in 4oz of HOT water 2-Pour mixture into cup and pack your cup with ice. 3-Add all additional packets already mixed with 4 oz of cold water to the ice in the color scheme you want! 4-Add a straw and Enjoy!!
SAA SIgnature Tea
High Tide
Blueberry
Rasberry
Cotton Candy
Watermelon
How to make the Teas for best Flavor
1-Mix your energy Blend with your first darkest color in 4oz of HOT water 2-Pour mixture into cup and pack your cup with ice. 3-Add all additional packets already mixed with 4 oz of cold water to the ice in the color scheme you want! 4-Add a straw and Enjoy!!
0
Pirouettes
$10
Pirouettes
High Tide
Pricly Pear
Green Apple
Stawberry
How to make the Teas for best Flavor
1-Mix your energy Blend with your first darkest color in 4oz of HOT water 2-Pour mixture into cup and pack your cup with ice. 3-Add all additional packets already mixed with 4 oz of cold water to the ice in the color scheme you want! 4-Add a straw and Enjoy!!
Pirouettes
High Tide
Pricly Pear
Green Apple
Stawberry
How to make the Teas for best Flavor
1-Mix your energy Blend with your first darkest color in 4oz of HOT water 2-Pour mixture into cup and pack your cup with ice. 3-Add all additional packets already mixed with 4 oz of cold water to the ice in the color scheme you want! 4-Add a straw and Enjoy!!
0
Tropical Tutu
$10
Tropical Tutu
Low Tide
Strawberry
Coconut
Pina Colda
How to make the Teas for best Flavor
1-Mix your energy Blend with your first darkest color in 4oz of HOT water 2-Pour mixture into cup and pack your cup with ice. 3-Add all additional packets already mixed with 4 oz of cold water to the ice in the color scheme you want! 4-Add a straw and Enjoy!!
Tropical Tutu
Low Tide
Strawberry
Coconut
Pina Colda
How to make the Teas for best Flavor
1-Mix your energy Blend with your first darkest color in 4oz of HOT water 2-Pour mixture into cup and pack your cup with ice. 3-Add all additional packets already mixed with 4 oz of cold water to the ice in the color scheme you want! 4-Add a straw and Enjoy!!
0
Add a donation for Southern Arts Alliance
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!