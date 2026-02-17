Southern California Bulldog Rescue, Inc

Offered by

Southern California Bulldog Rescue, Inc

About this shop

Southern California Bulldog Rescue, Inc's Shop

Hoodie with full zipper. S,M, L & XL item
Hoodie with full zipper. S,M, L & XL item
Hoodie with full zipper. S,M, L & XL item
Hoodie with full zipper. S,M, L & XL
$40

Full zipper hoodies. Cotton/Polyester blend. Extra soft, light weight and machine wash/dry


Special buy for rescue and limited run to fill orders..


Small

Medium

Large

Extra Large


Inc shipping. $10 off if local pick up in OC, California. Refunded at pick up in person.


Delivery in 3 weeks

Hoodie with full zipper. XXL & XXXL item
Hoodie with full zipper. XXL & XXXL item
Hoodie with full zipper. XXL & XXXL item
Hoodie with full zipper. XXL & XXXL
$45

Full zipper hoodies. Cotton/Polyester blend. Extra soft, light weight and machine wash/dry


Special buy for rescue and limited run to fill orders.


XXL

XXXL


Inc shipping. $10 off if local pick up in OC, California. Refunded at pick up in person.


Delivery in 3 weeks

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!