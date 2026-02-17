Southern California Bulldog Rescue, Inc's Shop

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Full zipper hoodies. Cotton/Polyester blend. Extra soft, light weight and machine wash/dry
Special buy for rescue and limited run to fill orders..
Small
Medium
Large
Extra Large
Inc shipping. $10 off if local pick up in OC, California. Refunded at pick up in person.
Delivery in 3 weeks
Full zipper hoodies. Cotton/Polyester blend. Extra soft, light weight and machine wash/dry
Special buy for rescue and limited run to fill orders.
XXL
XXXL
Inc shipping. $10 off if local pick up in OC, California. Refunded at pick up in person.
Delivery in 3 weeks
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