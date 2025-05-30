Annual 2025-26 SCEAIR Membership

Generally, membership runs from July 1st of current calendar year to June 30th of next calendar year. If you apply for membership at any time in between July 1st and December 31st of the current calendar year, your membership will retroactively start from July 1st of the current calendar year. If you apply for membership at any time in between January 1st and March 31st of current calendar year, you can choose to retroactively start your membership from July 1st of previous calendar year or choose to wait and start your membership from July 1st of current calendar year. If you apply for membership at any time in between April 1st and June 30th of current calendar year, your membership will start from July 1st of current calendar year.

Generally, membership runs from July 1st of current calendar year to June 30th of next calendar year. If you apply for membership at any time in between July 1st and December 31st of the current calendar year, your membership will retroactively start from July 1st of the current calendar year. If you apply for membership at any time in between January 1st and March 31st of current calendar year, you can choose to retroactively start your membership from July 1st of previous calendar year or choose to wait and start your membership from July 1st of current calendar year. If you apply for membership at any time in between April 1st and June 30th of current calendar year, your membership will start from July 1st of current calendar year.

