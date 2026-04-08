Southern Excellence at Main Event

Southern Excellence Music Festival

Join us for an exciting celebration of music and fun! Students from our orchestra will showcase their talent at the Southern Excellence Music Festival.

Performance Schedule

Tuesday, May 5th: Beginners & Philharmonic

Thursday, May 7th: Symphonic & Chamber

After their performances, kids will have the opportunity to relax, play, and celebrate with friends!

The Play Package Includes:

Up to 4 hours of fun: Bowling, Laser Tag, Gravity Ropes, Mini Golf, Billiards & Shuffleboard

$10 FUN card for arcade play

1-hour arcade time card

Soft drink

Payment due: April 27





Come for the music, stay for the fun!