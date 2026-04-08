Cyclone Orchestra Booster Club

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Cyclone Orchestra Booster Club

About this event

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Southern Excellence at Main Event

9375 Dallas Pkwy

Frisco, TX 75033, USA

Add a donation for Cyclone Orchestra Booster Club

$

General Admission
$21

Southern Excellence Music Festival

Join us for an exciting celebration of music and fun! Students from our orchestra will showcase their talent at the Southern Excellence Music Festival.

Performance Schedule

  • Tuesday, May 5th: Beginners & Philharmonic
  • Thursday, May 7th: Symphonic & Chamber

After their performances, kids will have the opportunity to relax, play, and celebrate with friends!

The Play Package Includes:

  • Up to 4 hours of fun: Bowling, Laser Tag, Gravity Ropes, Mini Golf, Billiards & Shuffleboard
  • $10 FUN card for arcade play
  • 1-hour arcade time card
  • Soft drink

Payment due: April 27


Come for the music, stay for the fun!

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