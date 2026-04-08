Southern Excellence at Main Event

Southern Excellence Music Festival
Join us for an exciting celebration of music and fun! Students from our orchestra will showcase their talent at the Southern Excellence Music Festival.
Performance Schedule
- Tuesday, May 5th: Beginners & Philharmonic
- Thursday, May 7th: Symphonic & Chamber
After their performances, kids will have the opportunity to relax, play, and celebrate with friends!
The Play Package Includes:
- Up to 4 hours of fun: Bowling, Laser Tag, Gravity Ropes, Mini Golf, Billiards & Shuffleboard
- $10 FUN card for arcade play
- 1-hour arcade time card
- Soft drink
Payment due: April 27
Come for the music, stay for the fun!
Southern Excellence Music Festival
Join us for an exciting celebration of music and fun! Students from our orchestra will showcase their talent at the Southern Excellence Music Festival.
Performance Schedule
- Tuesday, May 5th: Beginners & Philharmonic
- Thursday, May 7th: Symphonic & Chamber
After their performances, kids will have the opportunity to relax, play, and celebrate with friends!
The Play Package Includes:
- Up to 4 hours of fun: Bowling, Laser Tag, Gravity Ropes, Mini Golf, Billiards & Shuffleboard
- $10 FUN card for arcade play
- 1-hour arcade time card
- Soft drink
Payment due: April 27
Come for the music, stay for the fun!