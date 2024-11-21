Southern Gear Heads Car Club

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Southern Gear Heads Car Club

Southern Gear Heads Car Club's Play house Charity Raffle 2024

One chance of winning
$20
You do not have to be present to win. The drawing will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2024, during the December Monthly Cruise In @ Harbor Freight, Tifton, Georgia. (6:30PM-8:00PM) All proceeds will go to local charities.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!