Southern Gear Heads Car Club's Play house Charity Raffle 2024
One chance of winning
$20
You do not have to be present to win.
The drawing will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2024, during the December Monthly Cruise In @ Harbor Freight, Tifton, Georgia. (6:30PM-8:00PM)
All proceeds will go to local charities.
You do not have to be present to win.
The drawing will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2024, during the December Monthly Cruise In @ Harbor Freight, Tifton, Georgia. (6:30PM-8:00PM)
All proceeds will go to local charities.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!