Southern Gear Heads Car Club's Play house Charity Raffle 2024

You do not have to be present to win. The drawing will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2024, during the December Monthly Cruise In @ Harbor Freight, Tifton, Georgia. (6:30PM-8:00PM) All proceeds will go to local charities.

You do not have to be present to win. The drawing will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2024, during the December Monthly Cruise In @ Harbor Freight, Tifton, Georgia. (6:30PM-8:00PM) All proceeds will go to local charities.

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