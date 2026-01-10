Southern High Class of 2026 Prom Breakfast - Designer Handbag Bingo

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About this event
Admission price includes one packet of (12) total games with (6) bingo cards per game. Also includes (1) 50/50 raffle ticket.
Ticket sales are non-refundable. In the event of inclement weather, we will reschedule the event, and you will use your original ticket.
VIP first-class treatment includes a reserved table for 8 and one set of Bingo playing cards per set along with two VIP parking spaces. You will have a waiter at your table to get items that you need so that you can enjoy the event with your friends.
With your sponsorship we will share your business and or family name in our program and signage at our event. Thank you!
With your sponsorship we will share your business and or family name in our program and signage at our event. Thank you!
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