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Southern High PTSO & Prom Breakfast

About this event

Southern High Class of 2026 Prom Breakfast - Designer Handbag Bingo

6022 Drum Point Rd

Deale, MD 20751, USA

General Admission
$40

Admission price includes one packet of (12) total games with (6) bingo cards per game. Also includes (1) 50/50 raffle ticket.


Ticket sales are non-refundable. In the event of inclement weather, we will reschedule the event, and you will use your original ticket.

VIP Tables
$400

VIP first-class treatment includes a reserved table for 8 and one set of Bingo playing cards per set along with two VIP parking spaces. You will have a waiter at your table to get items that you need so that you can enjoy the event with your friends.

Bingo Game Sponsorship
$100

With your sponsorship we will share your business and or family name in our program and signage at our event. Thank you!

Bingo SPECIAL GAME Sponsorship
$200

With your sponsorship we will share your business and or family name in our program and signage at our event. Thank you!

Add a donation for Southern High PTSO & Prom Breakfast

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