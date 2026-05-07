Remnant Community Outreach is proud to announce the Southern Justice Convention: The Sound of Democracy, taking place in Atlanta, Georgia. The convention weekend will begin with a Meet and Greet on August 7, 2026, at 7:00 PM EST, followed by the full-day convention on August 8, 2026, from 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST. This gathering will bring together advocates, organizers, interfaith leaders, educators, artists, policymakers, and community voices from across the South for powerful conversations centered on democracy, unity, civic engagement, human rights, and community involvement.





At a time when communities across the nation continue to navigate growing division, threats to civil liberties, and barriers to civic participation, The Sound of Democracy creates space for dialogue, collaboration, organizing, and collective action. Through keynote conversations, strategy sessions, panel discussions, and community engagement, participants will explore ways to strengthen democracy, increase local involvement, protect human rights, and build stronger, more connected communities rooted in justice, action, and shared responsibility.





Atlanta serves as the perfect backdrop for this gathering. Known for its deep Civil Rights legacy, influential organizing movements, and enduring spirit of resistance and hope, the city reflects the heartbeat of democratic action throughout the South. The Southern Justice Convention is more than an event; it is a space to listen, learn, organize, and move communities forward together as we continue protecting democracy. All Power to the People! For more information, contact Remnant Community Outreach at [email protected]. Register now!