Southern MD Sabres 14UBlack Quilt Raffle

Hosted by
About this event
Southern MD Sabres Lap Quilt (43"x49") – Handmade by Terry Bancroft
Show your Sabres pride in cozy style! This custom-made lap quilt, measuring 43" x 49", is the perfect game-day companion — ideal for moms (or anyone!) wanting to stay warm while cheering from the stands. Lovingly crafted by Terry Bancroft, this quilt features team-themed colors and patterns that celebrate the Southern Maryland Sabres spirit.
A one-of-a-kind gift and a fan favorite!
Maryland Themed Throw Quilt (45”x55”) – Handmade by Ginger Deal
Snuggle up with this charming Maryland crab-themed throw blanket! It’s beautifully crafted by Ginger Deal and adds a touch of coastal warmth to any space. Perfect for cozy nights or as a thoughtful gift!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!