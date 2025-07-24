Southern MD Sabres 14UBlack Quilt Raffle

Southern MD Sabres Lap Quilt (43"x49") – Handmade by Terry Bancroft

Show your Sabres pride in cozy style! This custom-made lap quilt, measuring 43" x 49", is the perfect game-day companion — ideal for moms (or anyone!) wanting to stay warm while cheering from the stands. Lovingly crafted by Terry Bancroft, this quilt features team-themed colors and patterns that celebrate the Southern Maryland Sabres spirit.

A one-of-a-kind gift and a fan favorite!