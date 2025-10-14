Southern Nevada Art Museum

Offered by

Southern Nevada Art Museum

About the memberships

Southern Nevada Art Museum

Individual
$110

Valid until April 29, 2027

$110 per year – 1 Member Card + 1 Guest


Free Admission for one Member cardholder and one guest, plus children 17 and under


Member Preview Days


Member Only Ticketed Events


Priority access into the museum


Monthly E-newsletter, What’s On Member Calendar, and digital Bulletin 

Family
$230

Valid until April 29, 2027

$230 per year – 2 Member Card + 2 Guest


All Dual benefits, plus: 


Free Admission for two Member cardholder and two guest, plus children 17 and under


Two Kid’s Passports, stamped on each visit  


Family Member Activity Guide

Enthusiast
$600

Valid until April 29, 2027

$600 per year – 2 Member Card + 4 Guest


All Dual benefits, plus: 


Free Admission for two Member cardholder and four guest, plus children 17 and under


Member evening receptions


Evening with the Director

Ambassador
$1,500

Valid until April 29, 2027

$1500 per year – 2 Member Card + 4 Guest


All Enthusiast benefits, plus: 


Free Admission for two Member cardholder and four guest, plus children 17 and under


Special Holiday Parties – Xmas, New Years

Global
$100

Valid until April 29, 2027

$100 per year – 1 Member Card + 1 Guest


For Members outside of a 200 mile radius of the Museum. 


All the benefits of the Individual level. 


Free Admission for one Member cardholder and one guest, plus children 17 and under

 

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