Southern Nevada Art Museum

About the memberships
Valid until April 29, 2027
$110 per year – 1 Member Card + 1 Guest
Free Admission for one Member cardholder and one guest, plus children 17 and under
Member Preview Days
Member Only Ticketed Events
Priority access into the museum
Monthly E-newsletter, What’s On Member Calendar, and digital Bulletin
Valid until April 29, 2027
$230 per year – 2 Member Card + 2 Guest
All Dual benefits, plus:
Free Admission for two Member cardholder and two guest, plus children 17 and under
Two Kid’s Passports, stamped on each visit
Family Member Activity Guide
Valid until April 29, 2027
$600 per year – 2 Member Card + 4 Guest
All Dual benefits, plus:
Free Admission for two Member cardholder and four guest, plus children 17 and under
Member evening receptions
Evening with the Director
Valid until April 29, 2027
$1500 per year – 2 Member Card + 4 Guest
All Enthusiast benefits, plus:
Free Admission for two Member cardholder and four guest, plus children 17 and under
Special Holiday Parties – Xmas, New Years
Valid until April 29, 2027
$100 per year – 1 Member Card + 1 Guest
For Members outside of a 200 mile radius of the Museum.
All the benefits of the Individual level.
Free Admission for one Member cardholder and one guest, plus children 17 and under
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!