Concerns Of Police Survivors

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Concerns Of Police Survivors

About this event

Southern Nevada C.O.P.S. Inaugural Blue Line Gala: Night of Honor

9777 S Las Vegas Blvd

Las Vegas, NV 89183, USA

Early Bird
$140
Available until May 1

Early Bird Pricing until May 1, 2026! Subject to open seating.

General Admission
$150

Singles, Couples, small groups up to 7. Subject to open seating

Tables of 10
$1,400
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Enjoy the Gala with a group of your closest friends! Tables are guaranteed with priority seating.

Bronze Sponsorship
$500

$500 - $999 Bronze Sponsorship allows your business logo to be placed on our programs. Thank you!


Silver Sponsorship
$1,000

$1,000 - $2,999 Silver sponsorship! 2 tickets to the Gala and business logo on all programs!

Gold Sponsorship
$3,000

$3,000 and up! 4 tickets to Gala and business logo on programs, onstage mention, and logo on screens.

Add a donation for Concerns Of Police Survivors

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