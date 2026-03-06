Southern Nevada C.O.P.S. Inaugural Blue Line Gala: Night of Honor

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About this event
Early Bird Pricing until May 1, 2026! Subject to open seating.
Singles, Couples, small groups up to 7. Subject to open seating
Enjoy the Gala with a group of your closest friends! Tables are guaranteed with priority seating.
$500 - $999 Bronze Sponsorship allows your business logo to be placed on our programs. Thank you!
$1,000 - $2,999 Silver sponsorship! 2 tickets to the Gala and business logo on all programs!
$3,000 and up! 4 tickets to Gala and business logo on programs, onstage mention, and logo on screens.
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