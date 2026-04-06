Carter County Casa Inc
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Carter County Casa Inc

Hosted by

Carter County Casa Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Southern Oklahoma Pickleball Tournament Silent Auction

Pick-up location

20B Street, SW, suite 401, Ardmore, OK, 73401. We are happy to offer shipping! Please let us know your preference once the auction has ended.

Ultimate Selkirk Pro Performance Bundle item
Ultimate Selkirk Pro Performance Bundle item
Ultimate Selkirk Pro Performance Bundle item
Ultimate Selkirk Pro Performance Bundle
$100

Starting bid

The Ultimate Selkirk Pro Performance Bundle

Elevate your game at the Southern Oklahoma Pickleball Classic with this premier collection of high-performance gear and local spirit.

  • Selkirk LUXX Control Air Paddle: The gold standard for precision. Features InfiniGrit technology for 3 times longer-lasting spin and aerodynamic power without losing that signature "ultimate control" feel.
  • Selkirk Core Line Day Bag: A lightweight, durable companion crafted from +V11 Max Polyfiber, designed to protect your gear throughout a full day of tournament play.
  • 6-Pack of Selkirk Pro S1 Balls: Engineered for the "ball snob," these offer a revolution in durability and flight consistency, ensuring a predictable bounce every single point.
  • CASA Spirit Pack: Support a great cause with custom CASA-branded gear, including a cozy blanket, mug, playing cards, floating keychain, and bracelets.

Bid now to upgrade your court presence with the industry’s most innovative technology!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!