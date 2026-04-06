Southern Oklahoma Pickleball Tournament Silent Auction

The Ultimate Selkirk Pro Performance Bundle

Elevate your game at the Southern Oklahoma Pickleball Classic with this premier collection of high-performance gear and local spirit.

Selkirk LUXX Control Air Paddle: The gold standard for precision. Features InfiniGrit technology for 3 times longer-lasting spin and aerodynamic power without losing that signature "ultimate control" feel.

Selkirk Core Line Day Bag: A lightweight, durable companion crafted from +V11 Max Polyfiber , designed to protect your gear throughout a full day of tournament play.

6-Pack of Selkirk Pro S1 Balls: Engineered for the "ball snob," these offer a revolution in durability and flight consistency, ensuring a predictable bounce every single point.

CASA Spirit Pack: Support a great cause with custom CASA-branded gear, including a cozy blanket , mug, playing cards, floating keychain, and bracelets.

Bid now to upgrade your court presence with the industry’s most innovative technology!