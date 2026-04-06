Southern Oklahoma Pickleball Tournament Silent Auction

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About this event
20B Street, SW, suite 401, Ardmore, OK, 73401. We are happy to offer shipping! Please let us know your preference once the auction has ended.
Starting bid
Elevate your game at the Southern Oklahoma Pickleball Classic with this premier collection of high-performance gear and local spirit.
Bid now to upgrade your court presence with the industry’s most innovative technology!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!