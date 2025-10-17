Southern Opera Theatre Company's - Black Friday Silent Auction

This trip offers an exclusive, action-packed adventure for six hunters in the Limpopo and Orange Free State provinces of South Africa. You can hunt for over 45 plains game species, including the majestic Cape Buffalo and the formidable Crocodile, in an experience reserved for a select few.

Your estate hunt covers up to twenty thousand acres. You’ll be treated to 5-star lodging with all the amenities of a home, including gourmet meals, local wine and beer, Wi-Fi, and more. This is a truly luxurious experience that ensures your comfort and relaxation. Top 2 bids win!