Southern Opera Theatre Company's - Black Friday Silent Auction

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This trip offers an exclusive, action-packed adventure for six hunters in the Limpopo and Orange Free State provinces of South Africa. You can hunt for over 45 plains game species, including the majestic Cape Buffalo and the formidable Crocodile, in an experience reserved for a select few.
Your estate hunt covers up to twenty thousand acres. You’ll be treated to 5-star lodging with all the amenities of a home, including gourmet meals, local wine and beer, Wi-Fi, and more. This is a truly luxurious experience that ensures your comfort and relaxation. Top 2 bids win!
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Choose from our 1-hour Bomb Missions, where teams of 4 to 6 suit up in hazmat gear, dodge lasers, and crack codes to disarm a giant Paint, Foam, and Slime Bomb, or else…#GETBLASTED!
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Spend a lovely afternoon touring one of the most beautiful gardens in the entire South.
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2 Andretti 2-Packs to use for your organization. An Andretti 2-Packs comes with 2 free 7D experiences, 2 free Laser Tag Experiences and 2 free $10 gamecards!
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A wine Class for you and up to 19 of your friends.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!