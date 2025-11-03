Southern Oregon Young Marines Bingo Fundraiser Feb 21, 2026

As a Main Event Sponsor, you will receive 4 General Admission Tickets for you and three guests, your Name / Monogram OR Company Name & Logo will be prominently displayed on front cover of SOYM event program materials. We'll announce your sponsorship on our social media pages, including a business card size ad of services your business provides (if applicable) & contact information. Throughout the event, your Name or Company Name will be celebrated during games as our Main Event Sponsor.





*Please provide pdf or word document with advertisement information including business card contact information to [email protected].





**We cannot guarantee placement of ads or logos in marketing materials for event if received after February 7th, 2026.





***A portion of you Sponsorship donation is tax deductible and you or your company will receive a tax deductible receipt break down upon purchase.