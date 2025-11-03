Southern Oregon Young Marines Bingo Fundraiser Feb 21, 2026

Hosted by
About this event
Medford, OR 97504, USA
Includes: Basic Game Pack of 20 games, Free Dauber, Catered Lunch by Cynthia's Home SWEET Home Cafe Including: Veggies, Cheese & Crackers & Dips on Table, Baked Ziti, Salad, Roasted Winter Vegetables, Garlic Bread, & Beverage.
8 left!
Have a large party, we got you covered. Purchase a private table of 10 for $425 to ensure you will be seated with your friends/family.
****Surprise excursion for two! This prize is valued at $175
50 / 50 bingo game split with Southern Oregon Young Marines. Prize dependent on how many tickets sold.
As a Main Event Sponsor, you will receive 4 General Admission Tickets for you and three guests, your Name / Monogram OR Company Name & Logo will be prominently displayed on front cover of SOYM event program materials. We'll announce your sponsorship on our social media pages, including a business card size ad of services your business provides (if applicable) & contact information. Throughout the event, your Name or Company Name will be celebrated during games as our Main Event Sponsor.
*Please provide pdf or word document with advertisement information including business card contact information to [email protected].
**We cannot guarantee placement of ads or logos in marketing materials for event if received after February 7th, 2026.
***A portion of you Sponsorship donation is tax deductible and you or your company will receive a tax deductible receipt break down upon purchase.
As a Specialty Bingo Blackout Game Sponsor, you will receive 2 General Admission Tickets for you and a guest, your Name / Monogram OR Company Name & Logo will be prominently displayed in SOYM event program materials. We'll announce your sponsorship on our social media pages, including mention of services you or your business provides (if applicable). Your Name or Company Name will be celebrated, announcing you as our official Specialty Bingo Blackout Game Sponsor.
*Please provide pdf or word document of services provide (if applicable) including contact information to [email protected].
**We cannot guarantee placement of ads or logos in marketing materials for event if received after February 7th, 2026.
***A portion of you Sponsorship donation is tax deductible and you or your company will receive a tax deductible receipt break down upon purchase.
As a Mystery Letter Split-the-Pot Game Sponsor, you will receive 2 General Admission Tickets for you and a guest, your Name / Monogram OR Company Name & Logo will be prominently displayed in SOYM event program materials. We'll announce your sponsorship on our social media pages, including mention of services you or your business provides (if applicable). Your Name or Company Name will be celebrated, announcing you as our official Mystery Letter Split-the-Pot Game Sponsor. You will also have the pleasure of announcing how much money was raised and who our lucky raffle winner is.
*Please provide pdf or word document of services provide (if applicable) including contact information to [email protected].
**We cannot guarantee placement of ads or logos in marketing materials for event if received after February 7th, 2026.
***A portion of you Sponsorship donation is tax deductible and you or your company will receive a tax deductible receipt break down upon purchase.
As a Community Choice Split-the-Pot Game Sponsor, you will receive 2 General Admission Tickets for you and a guest, your Name / Monogram OR Company Name & Logo will be prominently displayed in SOYM event program materials. We'll announce your sponsorship on our social media pages, including mention of services you or your business provides (if applicable). Your Name or Company Name will be celebrated, announcing you as our official Community Choice Split-the-Pot Game Sponsor. You will also have the pleasure of announcing how much money was raised and who our lucky raffle winner is.
*Please provide pdf or word document of services provide (if applicable) including contact information to [email protected].
**We cannot guarantee placement of ads or logos in marketing materials for event if received after February 7th, 2026.
***A portion of you Sponsorship donation is tax deductible and you or your company will receive a tax deductible receipt break down upon purchase.
As a 50 / 50 Raffle Sponsor, you will receive 1 General Admission Ticket. We'll announce your sponsorship on our social media pages, including services you or your business provides (if applicable) & contact information. Your Name or Company Name will be celebrated during last 1/2 hour of event as our 50 /50 Raffle Sponsor. You will also have the pleasure of announcing how much money was raised and who our lucky raffle winner is.
*Please provide pdf or word document of services provide (if applicable) including contact information to [email protected].
**We cannot guarantee placement of ads or logos in marketing materials for event if received after February 7th, 2026.
***A portion of you Sponsorship donation is tax deductible and your company will receive a tax deductible receipt break down upon purchase.
As a Pick-A-Game Sponsor, you will receive 1 General Admission Ticket. We'll announce your sponsorship on our social media pages, including services you or your business provides (if applicable) & contact information. Your Name or Company Name will be celebrated as our Pick-A-Game Sponsor.
*Please provide pdf or word document of services provide (if applicable) including contact information to [email protected].
**We cannot guarantee placement of ads or logos in marketing materials for event if received after February 7th, 2026.
***A portion of you Sponsorship donation is tax deductible and your company will receive a tax deductible receipt break down upon purchase.
