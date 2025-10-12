Southern Oregon Young Marines Hosts Military & First Responder Appreciation Dinner March 14, 2026

Table Sponsorship Option # 1: (Southern Oregon Young Marines will decorate your table) - $375

If you don’t have the time to decorate your sponsored table, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! For an additional fee, our Young Marines will custom decorate a Patriotic-Themed Centerpiece for your table & provide each guest at your table with a small token of our appreciation; showcasing your business support & ensuring a warm, welcoming experience.





Catered dinner, beverage & desert service served by Southern Oregon Young Marines.





**** 5 free entries into 50/50 raffle drawn at end of evening when you add on additional 10 for $20 raffle tickets with purchase.





**** Social hour Gift Basket & Desert Auction. An opportunity to support Southern Oregon Young Marines unit to raise money to travel to Walt Disney World to participate in Flag Changing Ceremonies & join other Young Marine units in drill & ceremony training.



