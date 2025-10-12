Southern Oregon Young Marines Hosts Military & First Responder Appreciation Dinner March 14, 2026

Hosted by
Medford, OR 97504, USA
Table Sponsorship Option # 1: (Southern Oregon Young Marines will decorate your table) - $375
If you don’t have the time to decorate your sponsored table, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered! For an additional fee, our Young Marines will custom decorate a Patriotic-Themed Centerpiece for your table & provide each guest at your table with a small token of our appreciation; showcasing your business support & ensuring a warm, welcoming experience.
Catered dinner, beverage & desert service served by Southern Oregon Young Marines.
**** 5 free entries into 50/50 raffle drawn at end of evening when you add on additional 10 for $20 raffle tickets with purchase.
**** Social hour Gift Basket & Desert Auction. An opportunity to support Southern Oregon Young Marines unit to raise money to travel to Walt Disney World to participate in Flag Changing Ceremonies & join other Young Marine units in drill & ceremony training.
Table Sponsorship Option # 2 (Business Decorates Table) – $360.00
Sponsor a table for 8 veterans / first responders & show your support! Your business will be recognized on event materials and you’ll have the opportunity to decorate your table with patriotic décor to honor our veterans & first responders.
Catered dinner, beverage & desert service served by Southern Oregon Young Marines.
**** 5 free entries into 50/50 raffle drawn at end of evening when you add on additional 10 for $20 raffle tickets with purchase.
**** Social hour Gift Basket & Desert Auction. An opportunity to support Southern Oregon Young Marines unit to raise money to travel to Walt Disney World to participate in Flag Changing Ceremonies & join other Young Marine units in drill & ceremony training.
***Two of the eight seats may be reserved under your name if you’d like to attend.
Catered dinner, beverage & desert service served by Southern Oregon Young Marines.
**** 5 free entries into 50/50 raffle drawn at end of evening when you add on additional 10 for $20 raffle tickets with purchase.
**** Social hour Gift Basket & Desert Auction. An opportunity to support Southern Oregon Young Marines unit to raise money to travel to Walt Disney World to participate in Flag Changing Ceremonies & join other Young Marine units in drill & ceremony training.
**** You will receive 10 raffle tickets for $20. When combined with Table Sponsorship or General Admission dinner ticket. as a bonus, receive 5 additional free tickets with receipt. All proceeds benefit Veterans & First Responders & their families.
**** This ticket purchase is tax deductible and allows entry into our private Social Hour and participation in our Gift & Dessert Auction. Each purchase is a direct contribution to youth development and educational opportunities within our Southern Oregon community.
All money raised during the gift and dessert auction will help fund our travel expenses to Walt Disney World where we will participate in Flag Changing Ceremonies at several Walt Disney World attractions in July. Our unit will also join other Young Marine units in drill & ceremony training.
