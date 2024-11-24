Reindeer Games' Silent Auction

Value: $35
Show off your holiday spirit as well as your passion for pickleball with this hand-crafted wreath made with up-cycled pickleballs!
2. Pickleball Lesson for 4 with LBJ
$30
Starting bid
Hone those pickleball skills with a one-hour private lesson for up to 4 people with PPR certified pickleball teaching professional Lisa Barrett-Johnson! The value may be listed as $80, but the skills you'll develop will be invaluable!
3. Happy Hour
$35
Starting bid
Impress your pickleball bestie with a gift of this handmade ceramic charcuterie board with a set of cheese knives, treats, a tea towel, and a handmade ceramic pickleball ornament...or save it for yourself! This unique item is not to be found in stores and is sure to impress at your next pickleball gathering.
4. $25 Gift Certificate to Taj of India
$5
Starting bid
Experience the exotic aromas & rich, bold flavors of India right here in Augusta next to Dink'd. With a wide variety of traditional dishes from across the country, Taj will take your taste buds on a trip through India.
5. Guided Kayak Tour to Stallings Island for two people
$40
Starting bid
Take a 2-3 hour leisurely paddle to Stallings Island above the Savannah Rapids Pavilion park in Augusta. Feed the donkeys and view Stevens Creek Dam, Whale Rock, and the Hissing Trees. All gear, including carrots, included!
6. Selkirk Luxx Control Air paddle
$100
Starting bid
Value: $250
The Selkirk LUXX Control Air pickleball paddle is the ultimate control paddle for balanced pickleball players.
Tech Details: 8.0 oz
Grip Circumference: 4 1/4"
Grip Selkirk Geo Grip
Handle Length: 5.25"
Paddle Length: 16
Paddle Width: 7.9”
Face: Florek Carbon Fiber
Core material: Thikset Honeycomb
Core Thickness: 20mm
Edge Guard: Aero-DuraEdge Edgeless
7. Revolin Sports Rise Pure paddle
$40
Starting bid
VALUE: $100
The world’s first high-performance, recyclable paddle made to last. Ideal for beginner and intermediate players who want to control the court with comfort. The Rise paddle offers next-level forgiveness with eight layers of recyclable flax surrounding a polypropylene core that dampens vibrations and reduces shock to the arm for all day play. The unique blend of materials improves control, giving you more time to connect and place the ball without sacrificing power.
Tech Details:
Weight: 8.3
Paddle Length: 16"
Paddle Width: 8"
Handle Length: 5.25"
Grip Circumference: 4.25"
Paddle Thickness: 16mm
8. "Let's Play Pickleball" Basket
$35
Starting bid
Value: $100
This basket is sure to please the pickleball fan in your life! Contents include a Friday paddle, 2 drying towels, a pair of OS1st Pickleball socks, 2 pickleball koozies with NoLiq cocktail drinks, a steel water bottle, a Desktop Pickleball Game, pickleball ornaments, chapstick and a Let's Play Pickleball sign.
9. "Pickleball Addiction" basket
$40
Starting bid
Value: $127
Have you been bitten by the pickleball bug and just can't get enough? Or do you know someone who is developing a serious addiction to the sport? YOU NEED THIS BASKET! Contents include a Joola Paddle, a Selkirk Backpack, a $20 Selkirk Gift Certificate, OS1st Pickleball socks, a cooling towel, 2 pickleball koozies with NoLiq cocktail drinks, lip balm, and a pack of Franklin outdoor pickleballs.
10. Norman Rockwell Framed Print "First Down"
$15
Starting bid
Value: $40
This is the perfect gift for the sports enthusiast who plays hard and prays hard: "Tackle everything that comes your way on your knees!" This Norman Rockwell classic is double-matted with a solid oak frame.
11. Wyndham Getaway
$250
Starting bid
Value: $600
Need a quick get-away? You choose the location and the date! Enjoy a three-night/four-day stay in a two-bedroom luxury condo of your choice in any of Club Wyndham’s 200+ fabulous resorts. You may choose a larger condo or extend your stay for an additional cost. Check out the locations at https://clubwyndham.wyndhamdestinations.com/us/en/resorts/resort-search-results
12. Selkirk backpack
$15
Starting bid
VALUE: $40
The Selkirk Sport Core Line Day Bag is your companion for a day of pickleball. Crafted from Selkirk’s durable +V11 Max Polyfiber Performance material, this bag offers lightweight protection for your gear. The main compartment can hold up to 6 paddles or, if you prefer to pack light, it’s the perfect size for a paddle, shoes, and a few other essentials. A padded front pocket securely holds your phone and keys, while the internal organizational pocket keeps small items in place. The bag even includes a protected laptop sleeve that fits up to a 15” laptop, so you can transition from the court to the office with ease. With a mesh bottle pocket and an adjustable strap system for comfort, this bag is designed for both practicality and style.
13. "Tee it High, Let it Fly" basket
$50
Starting bid
Value: $156
Got a golfer in your life? This basket makes gift-giving easy. Choose your course and your three best buddies with this golf basket! You get 4 rounds of golf at either the Aiken Golf Club or the Cedar Creek Golf Club! And we've also thrown in a golf hat and ball just for kicks.
14. "I Believe in Santa" basket
$20
Starting bid
Value: $65
Pamper yourself or your partner with this basket of holiday goodies. Included in this tub are a $15 Starbucks gift card, a Hershey mug, 4 packs of Starbucks hot cocoa mix, 3 chocolate pots d'Crème, a holiday dish cloth and a door hanger, a North Pole ornament, and just the thing after a long day of holiday shopping: a Christmas ball filled with Epson salts to soak those tired feet!
15. "Travel in Style" basket
$55
Starting bid
Value: $182
Got a special trip planned? Or maybe you're planning a trip for that special someone! You can't go wrong with this basket of travel essentials: a Kate Spade travel makeup case, a travel poncho, a set of TSA-approved travel containers, chap stick and hand lotion, a travel tumbler, a packable duffle bag, and luggage strap, all beautifully displayed in a handsome holiday wooden crate!
16. "Pickled Pretty" basket
$25
Starting bid
Value: $75
Your favorite player will be "pickled pretty" with this basket containing a beautiful 18K gold-plated pickleball necklace, pickleball tea towel, snowflake ornament, picture frame and handmade pickleball ornament.
17. "Pickleball Queen" basket
$20
Starting bid
Value: $65
Who's the queen of your court? Show her that you care with this 18K gold-plated pickleball necklace, tea towel, and fun pink flamingo glasses and headband.
18. "Glitter and Glamour" basket
$30
Starting bid
Value: $92
All that glitters is not gold, but this basket comes close with a pearl necklace and rhinestone bracelet from the Epona boutique. Rounding it out is a set of votive candles, a vintage Lennox ornament, a picture frame, a tree ornament and a lavender sachet. A truly golden gift!
19. "Tea Time With Your Honey" basket
$25
Starting bid
Value: $75
"Hey, Honey, it's time for tea!" Share a cuppa with your sweetie with this perfect couples gift that includes 3 tins of Literary Tea, 2 mugs, a honey pot with 2 jars of honey, a tea diffuser, and a silver-plated vintage Christmas tree bell.
20. "Doggone Good" basket
$15
Starting bid
Value: $56
Share some holiday cheer with your four-legged friend with this basket of dog treats. Your pup will wag with joy with these homemade dog treats from Downtown Dog, homemade dog cookie, a Grinch and a Snowman dog toy, a grooming glove, a pink dog collar, and a medium "Santa Paws" tee shirt for the dog's two-legged friend.
21. "Girl Power" basket
$50
Starting bid
Value $181
Give the power of pickleball to your favorite female. This basket has it all: a Nike pickleball skirt (sm.), a Selkirk hat, a $20 Selkirk gift card, OS1st Pickleball socks, a set of Franklin outdoor balls, 2 pickleball koozies with NoLiq cocktail drinks, chapstick, a cooling towel, and 2 cute ornaments.
22. "Everything Pickleball but the Paddle" basket
$30
Starting bid
Value: $103
You can pack in all your pickleball paraphernalia with this Southern Pickleball Academy backpack from Nike! Add to this a $20 Selkirk Gift card, OS1st pickleball socks, a Selkirk hat, 2 NoLiq drinks, chapstick, and a Santa dog toy, and you are ready to hit the courts! (Just don't forget your paddle!)
23. $100 Gift Certificate to Good Get Apparel
$50
Starting bid
Value: $100
Wow the worldwide pickleverse with your choice of clothing from Good Get Apparel! Designed for pickleball enthusiasts, this apparel ensures you stay at the top of your game with breathable fabrics and stellar designs. Gear up with Good Get, and step onto the court with confidence in apparel crafted for pickleball perfection.
24. Sea Turtle necklace and earrings
$10
Starting bid
Value: $40
You will be "truly gifted" with this Sea Turtle necklace and earring set. Bid now, and you won't have to "shell" out a lot of money! (Did you sea what I did there?)
25. Pickleball Lesson with Chris Powers
$40
Starting bid
Value: $100
Chris is offering a one-hour pickleball lesson for 3 people at her farm in Aiken. She says, "Having played in over 50 Pickleball tournaments at a high level and winning Nationals in 2019 in the 60+, 4.5 bracket I am thrilled to be offering lessons at my farm in Aiken, SC. I am a certified PPR Pickleball trainer. Constantly seeking to better my game I train with the best including Simone Jardim and Steve Kennedy. I love sharing what I’ve learned from the best with you."
26. Full Vehicle Window Tinting
$150
Starting bid
Value: $500
Look cool while staying cool with this full vehicle Suntec ceramic film window tinting from Sun Busters of Aiken (now Sun Break of Aiken)! This protective film will keep your car cooler in the summer and reduce fading of the interior while giving your vehicle a sleek appearance.
27. "His and Hers" mugs platter
$20
Starting bid
Value: $75
Sit back and relax with your special someone with these "His and Hers" handmade ceramic mugs by Augusta artist Brian Rust. Also include for your relaxation are 2 packets of Literary Tea, a jar of Peach Butter, and a pack of Lemon Thins, on a beautiful Christmas platter.
