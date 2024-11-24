Reindeer Games' Silent Auction

VALUE: $40 The Selkirk Sport Core Line Day Bag is your companion for a day of pickleball. Crafted from Selkirk’s durable +V11 Max Polyfiber Performance material, this bag offers lightweight protection for your gear. The main compartment can hold up to 6 paddles or, if you prefer to pack light, it’s the perfect size for a paddle, shoes, and a few other essentials. A padded front pocket securely holds your phone and keys, while the internal organizational pocket keeps small items in place. The bag even includes a protected laptop sleeve that fits up to a 15” laptop, so you can transition from the court to the office with ease. With a mesh bottle pocket and an adjustable strap system for comfort, this bag is designed for both practicality and style.

