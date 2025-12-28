Southern Region Conference 2026

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About this event
The only way that you can get into the dinner.
You can pay your regional dues with this link
PLATINUM - $5,000.00 Acknowledgment at Welcoming/Reception and Honorees Awards Ceremony (10 VIP Tickets) and Opening of General Session, Full Page Ad on Inside Front or Back of Conference Journal(first comes basis), Organization Name & Logo Listed as a Platinum Sponsor on all Advertisement and our Facebook Page!
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