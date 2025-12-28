Southern Region of APRI

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Southern Region of APRI

About this event

Southern Region Conference 2026

2101 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N

Birmingham, AL 35203, USA

Dinner Tickets
$100

The only way that you can get into the dinner.

Regional Dues
$300

You can pay your regional dues with this link

Diamond Sponsorship
$6,500
  • DIAMOND - $6,500.00                                                                                                    Acknowledgment at Welcoming/Reception and Honorees Awards Ceremony (Top VIP Sponsor Table) and Opening of General Session, Greeting Letter from Principal Officer of Organization in Conference Booklet, Full Page AD in Souvenir Journal), Organization Name & Logo Listed as a Diamond Sponsor on all Advertisement and our Facebook Page!


Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000

PLATINUM - $5,000.00                                                                 Acknowledgment at Welcoming/Reception and Honorees Awards Ceremony (10 VIP Tickets) and Opening of General Session, Full Page Ad on Inside Front or Back of Conference Journal(first comes basis), Organization Name & Logo Listed as a Platinum Sponsor on all Advertisement and our Facebook Page!

Gold Sponsorship
$4,000
  • GOLD - $4,000.00 Acknowledgment at Welcoming/Reception and Honorees Awards Ceremony (8 Special  Tickets), Full Page AD in Conference Journal, Organization Name & Logo Listed on all Advertisements and our Facebook Page!


Silver Sponsorship
$3,000
  • SILVER - $3,000.00 Acknowledgment at Welcoming/Reception and Honorees Awards Ceremony (6 General Tickets), Full Page Ad for Conference Journal, Organization Name & Logo Listed on all Advertisements and our Facebook Page!


Silver Sponsorship
$3,000
  • SILVER - $3,000.00 Acknowledgment at Welcoming/Reception and Honorees Awards Ceremony (6 General Tickets), Full Page Ad for Conference Journal, Organization Name & Logo Listed on all Advertisements and our Facebook Page!


Bronze Sponsorship
$2,000
  • BRONZE - $2,000.00 Acknowledgment at Welcoming/Reception and Honorees Awards Ceremony (4 General Tickets), Half Page AD in Conference Journal, Organization Name & Logo Listed on all Advertisement and our Facebook Page!


Copper Sponsorship
$1,000
  • Copper - $1000.00 Acknowledgment at Welcoming/Reception and Honorees Awards Ceremony (2 General Tickets), Quarter Page AD in Conference Journal, Organization Name & Logo Listed on all Advertisement and our Facebook Page!


2026 T-shirt
$30

Blue or Black

2025 T-Shirt
$25
Black & Red T-Shirt
$20
Add a donation for Southern Region of APRI

$

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