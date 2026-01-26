General Alumni Association Of Fisk University

General Alumni Association Of Fisk University

Southern Regional 2026

Atlanta

GA, USA

FULL WEEKEND REGISTRATION
$225
Available until Mar 16

For $225, enjoy over $300 in activities while spending time with Fiskites and doing the work of Fisk!


This ticket includes the full program with access to all the activities.


3/27: The KickBack - Join us for cocktails, conversation and a carefree Happy Hour with live entertainment, prizes and more!

3/28: Doing the Work of Fisk - Sessions with University representatives, GAAFU, and others! Plus see Fisk’s new billboard in Atlanta!

3/28: Party w/a Purpose - 24K Magic Gold Gala. Come Party with us as we support Fisk and other HBCU’s. Unlimited food and an open bar

3/29: Fisk Family Farewell Breakfast

3/26 - The Kickback
Free

If you purchased a full weekend registration, your ticket to this event is included!


Join us for cocktails, conversation and a carefree Happy Hour with live entertainment, prizes and more! This event is free, but if you have not RSVP Here!

3/28: DOING THE WORK : IN-PERSON
$125

If you purchased a full weekend registration, your ticket to this event is included!


Sessions with University representatives, GAAFU, and others!


The day starts with breakfast!


Then we will have sessions centering around tools for an efficient club, increasing engagement, fundraising & recruitment.


We will also have elections and have lunch!


Plus see (and take photos in front of) Fisk’s new billboard in Atlanta!

3/28: DOING THE WORK : VIRTUAL
$50

If you purchased a full weekend registration, your ticket to this event is included!


Sessions with University representatives, GAAFU, and others!


We will have sessions centering around tools for an efficient club, increasing engagement, fundraising & recruitment.

Party w/a Purpose - 24K Magic Gold Gala
$150

If you purchased a full weekend registration, your ticket to this event is included!


Come Party with us as we support Fisk and other HBCU’s. Unlimited food and an open bar! Guaranteed to be a good time!


This event raises money for seniors at HBCUs - Fisk students have been direct beneficiaries of this effort historically.

Fisk Family Farewell Breakfast
$25

If you purchased a full weekend registration, your ticket to this event is included!


Unlimited breakfast - includes unlimited buffet and made-to-order options!

Framed Billboard Photo
$25

Fisk has a new billboard in Atlanta! Everyone attending the conference and in the Atlanta area will take a photo with it on March 28th! This option is for a framed photo of the picture as a keepsake. All photos will be available at the Fisk Family Farewell Breakfast.

GAAFU Membership
$50

Any graduate of Fisk University or a former student whose class has graduated is eligible for membership in the Association. There are two types of membership - Annual and Life.

Annual Membership ($50/year)

Annual Membership in the Association is $50/year. The membership is current from January 1 to December 31. Your Annual Membership Card acknowledges your ownership of all rights and privileges that membership in the GAA offers.

Valuable Connections

As a member of the GAAFU, Inc. you will have an instant connection to the University and fellow alumni. One of the best ways to meet other active alumni is to get involved in your own region and local club. You may serve on a committee, help plan your regional conference and/or serve on the GAAFU board.


To set up a recurring donation to Fisk University, click here:

https://connect.fisk.edu/donation-form-recurring-gifts

