Southern Regional 2026

For $225, enjoy over $300 in activities while spending time with Fiskites and doing the work of Fisk!





This ticket includes the full program with access to all the activities.





3/27: The KickBack - Join us for cocktails, conversation and a carefree Happy Hour with live entertainment, prizes and more!



3/28: Doing the Work of Fisk - Sessions with University representatives, GAAFU, and others! Plus see Fisk’s new billboard in Atlanta!



3/28: Party w/a Purpose - 24K Magic Gold Gala. Come Party with us as we support Fisk and other HBCU’s. Unlimited food and an open bar



3/29: Fisk Family Farewell Breakfast