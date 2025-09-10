Southern Senior High School Sports Booster Memberships

Bulldog Circle Membership
$250

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

includes 4 Bull Roast tickets OR 1 SHS Sports Boosters Golf Tournament single golfer registration, one 10 game pass to any regular season Varsity game in the stadium or gym, and a canvas tote bag

Game Pass Membership
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

includes one 10 game pass to any regular season Varsity game in the stadium or gym, and a canvas tote bag

Family Membership
$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Includes a canvas tote bag

Individual Membership
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Coach/Staff Membership
$10

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing