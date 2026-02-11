Southern University and A&M College

Southern University and A&M College

Southern University Athletics Spring Auction 2026

A.W. Mumford Fieldhouse (Ms. Taylor De Bourg Office, 2nd Floor)

SU Athletics Swag Bag
$30

Starting bid

Rep the Jags in Style! Show off your Jaguar pride with this exclusive swag bag packed with Southern University athletics gear and apparel! Perfect for any fan or student-athlete, this collection combines style, comfort, and Southern pride all in one unbeatable package! Valued at $150

Framed Drone Picture of A.W. Mumford Stadium
$25

Starting bid

Experience the breathtaking beauty of A.W. Mumford Stadium like never before with this framed aerial drone photograph. Showcasing the iconic home of Southern University football from a stunning vantage point. Valued at $125.

Rhythm of the Jukebox by J. White
$200

Starting bid

Bring the fierce energy of Southern University to life with this original painting of the bluff masterfully created on a 20x24 canvas by artist J. White. Valued at $500.

Framed Picture of A.W. Mumford Field House
$25

Starting bid

The heartbeat of Southern Athletics honors the legacy of Southern University athletics with this framed photograph of the iconic A.W. Mumford Field House. Valued at $125.

Framed Picture of F.G. Clark Activity Center "Mini Dome"
$25

Starting bid

Capture the heart of Southern University basketball with this framed picture of the iconic F.G. Clark Activity Center. A must-have piece for any Jaguar fan’s collection, celebrating the true home of hoops greatness. Valued at $125.

Framed Picture of Lacumba
$25

Starting bid

Bring home a symbol of Southern University’s enduring legacy with this beautifully framed picture of Lacumba, the iconic Jaguar mascot statue that stands proudly in front of the A.W. Mumford Fieldhouse. Valued at $125.

Framed Game Worn or Autographed Jersey – Avery Johnson
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of basketball history with a framed game worn or autographed jersey from Avery Johnson, former NBA champion and respected basketball leader. Professionally framed and display ready, this premium collector’s item represents excellence at the highest level of the game.

A rare opportunity to secure authentic basketball memorabilia perfect for your home, office, or sports collection.

2025 SWAC Champions Replica Ring
$200

Starting bid

Celebrate championship excellence with this detailed replica ring honoring the 2025 SWAC Championship season. A bold and memorable keepsake for any supporter.

Signed Football – Marshall Faulk
$500

Starting bid

Own a football signed by Pro Football Hall of Famer and Southern University Head Coach Marshall Faulk. A rare and valuable collector’s item representing excellence at the highest level of the game.

Signed Bat – Rickie Weeks
$250

Starting bid

Own a signed baseball bat from former MLB All Star Rickie Weeks. A rare collector’s piece perfect for display in your home, office, or sports memorabilia collection.

Batting Practice Experience for Two
$400

Starting bid

Step onto the field for an exclusive batting practice experience including live batting, team interaction, photo opportunities, and a team signed softball to take home.

Signed Spikes – Doreen Onchangu & Keeton Johnson
$250

Starting bid

Display ready autographed track spikes from All SWAC honorees representing elite championship level performance.

Official Team Golf Bag
$350

Starting bid

Official team golf bag representing Southern University Men’s and Women’s Golf, perfect for play or display.

Play the Team Doubles Experience
$500

Starting bid

Exclusive doubles experience including warm up, rotating match play, and signed tennis memorabilia.

Cheer Squad Photo Experience + Framed Signed Megaphone
$350

Starting bid

Photo session with the squad plus a framed team signed megaphone with poms and season inscription.

Coach Led Clinic Experience
$400

Starting bid

Focused volleyball clinic experience including signed ball, team photo, and certificate.

Kids One on One Experience
$300

Starting bid

Personalized training session with team members including photo and signed soccer ball.

Autographed Bowling Pin
$150

Starting bid

Signed bowling pin celebrating the Jaguar Bowling program.

