Southern University Athletics Spring Auction 2026

A.W. Mumford Fieldhouse (Ms. Taylor De Bourg Office, 2nd Floor)
Starting bid
Rep the Jags in Style! Show off your Jaguar pride with this exclusive swag bag packed with Southern University athletics gear and apparel! Perfect for any fan or student-athlete, this collection combines style, comfort, and Southern pride all in one unbeatable package! Valued at $150
Starting bid
Experience the breathtaking beauty of A.W. Mumford Stadium like never before with this framed aerial drone photograph. Showcasing the iconic home of Southern University football from a stunning vantage point. Valued at $125.
Starting bid
Bring the fierce energy of Southern University to life with this original painting of the bluff masterfully created on a 20x24 canvas by artist J. White. Valued at $500.
Starting bid
The heartbeat of Southern Athletics honors the legacy of Southern University athletics with this framed photograph of the iconic A.W. Mumford Field House. Valued at $125.
Starting bid
Capture the heart of Southern University basketball with this framed picture of the iconic F.G. Clark Activity Center. A must-have piece for any Jaguar fan’s collection, celebrating the true home of hoops greatness. Valued at $125.
Starting bid
Bring home a symbol of Southern University’s enduring legacy with this beautifully framed picture of Lacumba, the iconic Jaguar mascot statue that stands proudly in front of the A.W. Mumford Fieldhouse. Valued at $125.
Starting bid
Own a piece of basketball history with a framed game worn or autographed jersey from Avery Johnson, former NBA champion and respected basketball leader. Professionally framed and display ready, this premium collector’s item represents excellence at the highest level of the game.
A rare opportunity to secure authentic basketball memorabilia perfect for your home, office, or sports collection.
Starting bid
Celebrate championship excellence with this detailed replica ring honoring the 2025 SWAC Championship season. A bold and memorable keepsake for any supporter.
Starting bid
Own a football signed by Pro Football Hall of Famer and Southern University Head Coach Marshall Faulk. A rare and valuable collector’s item representing excellence at the highest level of the game.
Starting bid
Own a signed baseball bat from former MLB All Star Rickie Weeks. A rare collector’s piece perfect for display in your home, office, or sports memorabilia collection.
Starting bid
Step onto the field for an exclusive batting practice experience including live batting, team interaction, photo opportunities, and a team signed softball to take home.
Starting bid
Display ready autographed track spikes from All SWAC honorees representing elite championship level performance.
Starting bid
Official team golf bag representing Southern University Men’s and Women’s Golf, perfect for play or display.
Starting bid
Exclusive doubles experience including warm up, rotating match play, and signed tennis memorabilia.
Starting bid
Photo session with the squad plus a framed team signed megaphone with poms and season inscription.
Starting bid
Focused volleyball clinic experience including signed ball, team photo, and certificate.
Starting bid
Personalized training session with team members including photo and signed soccer ball.
Starting bid
Signed bowling pin celebrating the Jaguar Bowling program.
