Southern University Fort Worth Alumni Chapter: 2026 Sneaker Ball

About this event
Suite 340 Haltom City, TX 76137
Entry ticket and meal to the event.
Reserve guaranteed seating for your entire party! This package includes 8 general admission entry tickets, meal ticket for each, and a table. Perfect for mingling with your party without fighting for space. Each SU FW Distinguished Member with a ticket to this event will be allocated one complementary drink ticket. Coordinate through [email protected].
$
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