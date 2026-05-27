Fort Worth Chapter Of Southern University Alumni Federation

Hosted by

Fort Worth Chapter Of Southern University Alumni Federation

About this event

Southern University Fort Worth Alumni Chapter: 2026 Sneaker Ball

5000 Western Center Blvd

Suite 340 Haltom City, TX 76137

Single Ticket (Distiguished Member)
$85
  • Entry ticket and meal to the event
  • One complementary drink ticket
Single Ticket (Non Distiguished Member)
$85

Entry ticket and meal to the event.

Table Purchase
$680

Reserve guaranteed seating for your entire party! This package includes 8 general admission entry tickets, meal ticket for each, and a table. Perfect for mingling with your party without fighting for space. Each SU FW Distinguished Member with a ticket to this event will be allocated one complementary drink ticket. Coordinate through [email protected].

Converse Chuck Taylor Sponsor
$500
  • Logo Placement on the event flyer (if purchased before August 1, 2026)
  • Featured social media spotlight post
  • Recognition on the SU FW Chapter Website
  • Verbal Acknowledge at the event
  • 6 event tickets
Addidas Superstar II Sponsor
$1,000
  • Logo Placement on the event flyer (if purchased before August 1, 2026)
  • Featured social media spotlight post
  • Recognition on the SU FW Chapter Website
  • Verbal Acknowledge at the event
  • One reserved VIP table with seating for 8 guests and a meal
Jordan Retro I Sponsor
$1,500
  • Logo Placement on the event flyer (if purchased before August 1, 2026)
  • Featured social media spotlight post
  • Recognition on the SU FW Chapter Website
  • Verbal Acknowledge at the event
  • One reserved VIP table with seating for 8 guests and a meal
  • Opportunity to advertise at the event (ie Banner)
Add a donation for Fort Worth Chapter Of Southern University Alumni Federation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!