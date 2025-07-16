Southern Vibes Only VIII - DC's Largest Cookout

Hosted by
Grants entry to the event.
This donation grants entry to the event. It’s perfect for those who want to demonstrate extra financial love in true Southern fashion.
This donation includes all benefits of the Southern Hospitality Patron level. It’s ideal for those who believe in planting seeds of change.
Includes 2 complimentary raffle entries.
This donation includes all benefits of the Neighborhood Nurturer level. It’s perfect for those who want to take their support a step further by helping expand our reach and deepen our impact in the community by providing meals in impoverished communities.
Includes patron recognition, access for 2 guests, and 4 complimentary group raffle entries.
This donation includes all benefits of the Community Champion level. It’s designed for those committed to empowering the next generation by fueling scholarship opportunities that shape brighter futures and strengthen communities.
Includes patron recognition, access for 3 guests, and 6 complimentary group raffle entries.
This donation includes all benefits of the Visionary Leader level. It’s perfect for those who want to leave a lasting mark—amplifying the mission of the Southern Diplomats and helping us carry this movement forward for generations.
Includes patron recognition, access for 5 guests, and 10 complimentary group raffle entries.
This donation includes all benefits of the Legacy Builder level. This level is focused on Southern Diplomats Scholarship Initiative. Proceeds from this donation will go to sponsoring a DC student's dream of college graduation. Includes Company or patron marketing recognition, , access for 10 guests, and 20 complimentary group raffle entries
