Southfield A&T - Track & Field Shop

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New Balance Zip-up Hoodie.
Avaliable in Adult Small - 3x.
**All Orders are NON-REFUNDABLE!**
New Balance Pants. Avaliable in Adult Small - 3X
**All Orders are NON-REFUNDABLE!**
Practice T-shirt is a Cotton Red or Navy shirt.
Available in Adult Small - 3X
**All Orders are NON-REFUNDABLE!**
Practice shorts are Navy Blue, spandex, running shorts. Available in Adult Small - 3X.
**All Orders are NON-REFUNDABLE!**
Must add an additional $1.50 for all sizes 3x and above.
New Balance items do not come in sizes greater then 3x.
**Orders are NON-REFUNDABLE and NON-EXCHANGABLE**
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