Southfield A&T - Track

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Southfield A&T - Track

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Southfield A&T - Track & Field Shop

Warriors Warmup Hoodie item
Warriors Warmup Hoodie item
Warriors Warmup Hoodie
$50

New Balance Zip-up Hoodie.

Avaliable in Adult Small - 3x.


**All Orders are NON-REFUNDABLE!**


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Warriors Warmup Pants item
Warriors Warmup Pants
$50

New Balance Pants. Avaliable in Adult Small - 3X


**All Orders are NON-REFUNDABLE!**


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Warriors Practice T-shirt
$25

Practice T-shirt is a Cotton Red or Navy shirt.

Available in Adult Small - 3X


**All Orders are NON-REFUNDABLE!**

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Warriors Practice Shorts
$25

Practice shorts are Navy Blue, spandex, running shorts. Available in Adult Small - 3X.


**All Orders are NON-REFUNDABLE!**

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3X sizes & Up
$1.50

Must add an additional $1.50 for all sizes 3x and above.

New Balance items do not come in sizes greater then 3x.


**Orders are NON-REFUNDABLE and NON-EXCHANGABLE**


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