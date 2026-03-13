Southington Girls Softball League Inc

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Southington Girls Softball League Inc

About this shop

Southington Girls Softball League 2026 Raffle

Yardgoats Tickets item
Yardgoats Tickets
$1

4 Right Porch Tickets to any Spring 2026 game.

Boston Bruins Autographed Hockey Puck item
Boston Bruins Autographed Hockey Puck
$1

Hockey puck signed by () and autheticinty letter.

NY Giants Brian Burns Autographed Picture item
NY Giants Brian Burns Autographed Picture
$1
Old Sturbridge Village Tickets item
Old Sturbridge Village Tickets
$1

One Time, Free daytime admission for 2 Adults and 2 Youth.

The Adventure Park Tickets item
The Adventure Park Tickets
$1
Lake Compounce Tickets item
Lake Compounce Tickets
$1

4 x 1 day Admission Passes to Lake Compounce

Extreme Air Gift Card item
Extreme Air Gift Card
$1

Gift Card to Extreme Air

Big Y Gift Card item
Big Y Gift Card
$1

$25 Gift Card to Big Y

Viron Gift Card item
Viron Gift Card
$1

$50 Gift Card

Ellie's Farmhouse item
Ellie's Farmhouse
$1

$25 Gift Card

A La Mode Desserts & Ice Cream item
A La Mode Desserts & Ice Cream
$1

Gift Card and Fresh Treats

Zion Lutheran Church Fritter Booth Pass
$1

1x Fritter Booth Speed Pass and 1 dozen Fritters

BIRDCODE item
BIRDCODE
$1

$40 Gift Card (3 Winners will be chosen)

Praline's Gift Card item
Praline's Gift Card
$1

Gift Card

Pez Candy Factory item
Pez Candy Factory
$1

Voucher for 4 person admissions.

D-Bats Swing Passes item
D-Bats Swing Passes
$1

Swing Passes = 75 Swings Each

(5 Winners)

Sarahctstylist Gift Certificate item
Sarahctstylist Gift Certificate
$1

Sarah Phelps / @sarahctstylist Gift Certificate for wash, cut and style.

Aroma Joe's GIft Card item
Aroma Joe's GIft Card
$1

$50 Gift Card

Camp Korp item
Camp Korp
$1

1 Week of Camp Korp and a Camp Korp T-shirt

Wadsworth Museum item
Wadsworth Museum
$1

4 Admissions Tickets

Sweet Mia's item
Sweet Mia's
$1

Gift Certificate

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