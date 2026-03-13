Southington Girls Softball League 2026 Raffle

Offered by
About this shop
4 Right Porch Tickets to any Spring 2026 game.
Hockey puck signed by () and autheticinty letter.
One Time, Free daytime admission for 2 Adults and 2 Youth.
4 x 1 day Admission Passes to Lake Compounce
Gift Card to Extreme Air
$25 Gift Card to Big Y
$50 Gift Card
$25 Gift Card
Gift Card and Fresh Treats
1x Fritter Booth Speed Pass and 1 dozen Fritters
$40 Gift Card (3 Winners will be chosen)
Gift Card
Voucher for 4 person admissions.
Swing Passes = 75 Swings Each
(5 Winners)
Sarah Phelps / @sarahctstylist Gift Certificate for wash, cut and style.
$50 Gift Card
1 Week of Camp Korp and a Camp Korp T-shirt
4 Admissions Tickets
Gift Certificate
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!