Southington Girls Softball League Inc's Annual Raffle 2025
Prize 1: Red Sox Memorabilia
$1
Tanner Houck Memorabilia Autographed Photo
Prize 2: Yardgoats Tickets
$1
4 Right Porch Tickets. ($40 value each)
Prize 3: Foxwoods Overnight Stay
$1
Midweek 1 Nigh Deluxe Overnight accomodations for 2 at Grand Pequot Tower or Fox Tower
Prize 4: Prize Chopper Gift Card
$1
$50 Gift Card to Price Chopper
Prize 5: Old Sturbridge Voucher
$1
Free Day Pass for 2 Adults and 2 Children
Prize 6: The Adventure Park @ Discovery Museum
$1
3 climbing Vouchers ($64 each / total value $192)
Prize 7: IT Ropes Course @ Jordan's Furniture
$1
$56 GC - Voucher for 2 x 1hour passes
Prize 8: Hop Haus
$1
$30 Gift Card to Hop Haus
Prize 9: Big Y Gift Card
$1
$25 Gift Card to Big Y
Prize 10: Urban Air
$1
2 Free Passes to Urban Air Waterbury
Prize 11: Carousel Museum
$1
1 year Free Family Membership
Prize 12: Life Family Chiropratic Clinic Basket
$1
Basket including: Gift Certificate for Complimentary First Two Visits at Life Family Chiropractic Clinic ($490 value), Wake Up Humans Book & sticker, LFC "got life" T shirt, Gift of Life For someone else.
Prize 13: YMCA Swag Bag
$1
T shirt, Drawstring bag and Tween 3 month membership
Prize 14: Viron Rondo Osteria
$1
$25 Gift Card to Viron
Prize 15: Ellie's Farmhouse
$1
$25 Gift Card to Ellie's Farmhouse
Prize 16: Ellie's Farmhouse
$1
$25 Gift Card to Ellie's Farmhouse No this is not a duplicate we have multiple.
Prize 17: A La Mode Desserts & Ice Cream
$1
$25 Gift Card and Treat Box
Prize18: Zion Lutheran Church Fritter Booth
$1
Fritters Speed Pss and 1 dozen fritters.
Prize 19: The Color Bar Salon
$1
Gift Certificate
Prize 20: Softball Lovers Dream
$1
Softball tolietrie bag, stickers, headband, earing and necklace. Plus Softball Spare Time T-shirt.
