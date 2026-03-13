Southington Girls Softball League Sponsorship

We will proudly hang a 3x6 banner with your company’s logo along our Primary Banner Location***. We will also hang a smaller sign in a secondary location. Your Business Name and Logo will be placed on our page and socials. You will receive a Thank You Plaque, framed picture of players by your banner and an Option to host a table at our Jewel Classic or 40th Anniversary Celebration this year. This Sponsor Tier is good for 2 years.