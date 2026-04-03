Southland Chicago Cheerettes & Cheeros Monthly Tuition

Our Southland Chicago Cheerettes & Cheeros program (Grades 1–12) builds confident, disciplined youth through:

Performances & parades

Community service

Life skills & leadership workshops & webinars

Youth Fitness

Team bonding Field Trips

Payment Info:

• Due on the 1st of each month | by the 6th of each month

• Please use Zeffy for all payments

• Optional Zeffy tip can be adjusted give to financial aid for participants





Notes:

• Tuition required for participation

• Uniforms & travel are separate from tuition

• Updates shared via GroupMe