We United Southland, NFP

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We United Southland, NFP

About the memberships

Southland Chicago Cheerettes & Cheeros Monthly Tuition

Monthly Tuition
$120

No expiration

Our Southland Chicago Cheerettes & Cheeros program (Grades 1–12) builds confident, disciplined youth through:

  • Performances & parades
  • Community service
  • Life skills & leadership workshops & webinars
  • Youth Fitness
  • Team bonding Field Trips

Payment Info:

• Due on the 1st of each month | by the 6th of each month
• Please use Zeffy for all payments
• Optional Zeffy tip can be adjusted give to financial aid for participants


Notes:

• Tuition required for participation
• Uniforms & travel are separate from tuition
• Updates shared via GroupMe

Siblings Monthly Tuition
$100

No expiration

Families with Siblings pay $100 per sibling.


Please choose this ticket if you have more than 1 student in the program.

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