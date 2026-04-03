Southland Chicago Cheerettes & Cheeros Monthly Tuition

About the memberships
No expiration
Our Southland Chicago Cheerettes & Cheeros program (Grades 1–12) builds confident, disciplined youth through:
• Due on the 1st of each month | by the 6th of each month
• Please use Zeffy for all payments
• Optional Zeffy tip can be adjusted give to financial aid for participants
Notes:
• Tuition required for participation
• Uniforms & travel are separate from tuition
• Updates shared via GroupMe
No expiration
Families with Siblings pay $100 per sibling.
Please choose this ticket if you have more than 1 student in the program.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!