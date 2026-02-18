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Access to the event and light bites.
Access to VIP Lounge and food selections.
Everything included in VIP access and a complimentary bottle of wine.
Everything included with VIP access and a designated gazebo with 2 complimentary bottles of wine.and seating for up to 8 people.
Access to the event and light bites.
Access to VIP Lounge and food selections.
Everything included in VIP access and a complimentary bottle of wine.
Official Presenting Partner of Southland Nights: Summer Phreeze 2026
Includes:
• Prominent logo placement across event marketing
• Premium brand placement within the event’s primary photo and visual branding experience
• 8 VIP tickets
• Branded VIP Gazebo Experience
• 2-minute welcome acknowledgment during the program
• Dedicated social media spotlight (3 posts)
• Logo inclusion in email campaigns
• VIP gift bag placement
• Optional branded signature cocktail
Includes:
• Logo placement on event flyer and website
• 4 VIP tickets
• Optional on-site activation table
• Verbal recognition during the event welcome
• Social media recognition
Includes:
• Logo placement on the event website
• 2 event tickets
• Name recognition on event signage
• Group social media recognition
Branded signage at the gazebo cigar lounge
• Logo placement on event website and sponsor board
• 4 VIP tickets
• Welcome acknowledgment during the event
• Opportunity to provide a curated cigar experience
Logo integrated into digital photo overlays
• Sponsor board placement
• 2 event tickets
• Social media recognition
Brand visibility near the DJ and entertainment area
• Verbal acknowledgments throughout the evening
• Sponsor board placement
• 2 event tickets
$
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