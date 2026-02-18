The Southland Foundation

Hosted by

The Southland Foundation

Southland Nights: Summer Phreeze

9030 S Hermitage Ave

Chicago, IL 60620, USA

General Admission-Early Bird
$75
Available until May 16

Access to the event and light bites.

VIP Admission-Early Bird
$125
Available until May 16

Access to VIP Lounge and food selections.

Ultra VIP-Early Bird
$150
Available until May 16

Everything included in VIP access and a complimentary bottle of wine.

VIP Gazebo
$1,000

Everything included with VIP access and a designated gazebo with 2 complimentary bottles of wine.and seating for up to 8 people.

General Admission
$85

Access to the event and light bites.

VIP
$135

Access to VIP Lounge and food selections.

Ultra VIP
$175

Everything included in VIP access and a complimentary bottle of wine.

Presenting Partner
$6,000

Official Presenting Partner of Southland Nights: Summer Phreeze 2026

Includes:

• Prominent logo placement across event marketing
• Premium brand placement within the event’s primary photo and visual branding experience
• 8 VIP tickets
• Branded VIP Gazebo Experience
• 2-minute welcome acknowledgment during the program
• Dedicated social media spotlight (3 posts)
• Logo inclusion in email campaigns
• VIP gift bag placement
• Optional branded signature cocktail

Premier Sponsor
$3,000

Includes:

• Logo placement on event flyer and website
• 4 VIP tickets
• Optional on-site activation table
• Verbal recognition during the event welcome
• Social media recognition

Supporting Partner
$1,500

Includes:

• Logo placement on the event website
• 2 event tickets
• Name recognition on event signage
• Group social media recognition

Cigar Lounge Experience
$3,500

Branded signage at the gazebo cigar lounge
• Logo placement on event website and sponsor board
• 4 VIP tickets
• Welcome acknowledgment during the event
• Opportunity to provide a curated cigar experience

Photo Experience
$2,500

Logo integrated into digital photo overlays
• Sponsor board placement
• 2 event tickets
• Social media recognition

Entertainment Experience
$1,500

Brand visibility near the DJ and entertainment area
• Verbal acknowledgments throughout the evening
• Sponsor board placement
• 2 event tickets

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