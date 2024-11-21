Southside MIBOR Memberships 2025

Membership includes: One full month of SSMIBOR division Meeting & Support Local and Logo on monthly meeting banner
Platinum Plus Sponsorship
$1,300
Membership includes: One Full month of SSMIBOR division meeting & Support Local PLUS a sponsorship package that includes a LANE Sponsor at Bowl A Thon + HOLE Sponsorship at Golf Outing + TEAM or LANE sponsor at Cornhole Tournament
Monthly Prize Sponsor
$1,200
Sponsorship includes: EVERY month of 2025 featured as the prize sponsor for the first timer prizes at division monthly meetings. (Michael Dick Giveaways)
Beverage Sponsor
$1,200
Sponsorship includes: Beverage Sponsor - EVERY month of 2025 featured as the Coffee and Water sponsor for the monthly division meetings.
